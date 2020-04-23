Professor disagrees with proposed bill for additional stimulus checks

GEORGIA (41NBC/WMGT) –Americans are struggling and will continue until businesses reopen allowing people to go to work.

So far, over 80 million taxpayers have received stimulus checks thanks to the CARES Act, and another looks to be in the making.

Lawmakers are proposing a bill that would include a new round of stimulus checks.

The proposal is called the Emergency Money for the People Act. If passed,

the bill would provide people over the age of 16 with a $2,000 check a month for up to six to 12 months— even if someone else can claim them as a dependent.

It will offer more payment options like a check, prepaid debit card, and mobile money platforms. People will also have to meet a list of requirements.

A Mercer University economic professor explains that lawmakers should recognize that we currently have a supply problem, not a demand problem. He says they should remove barriers like price control, high taxes, and tariffs.

“All of those are barriers that prevent companies to get together with workers to start producing,” said Antonio Saravia. “So if I remove these barriers if I make it simple for companies to hire workers for companies to produce then I can resuscitate that supply site more quickly.”

The Emergency Money for the People Act is a proposed bill and has not been approved or implemented.