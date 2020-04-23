Sheriff Davis asking mayor, commissioners for hazard pay for first responders

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – As of right now in Macon-Bibb County, first responders aren’t receiving hazardous pay.

Bibb County Sheriff David Davis is asking the mayor and commissioners to find room in the budget.

When deputies report for duty, they’re given personal protection equipment like masks and gloves. With limited PPE, and low salaries, Sheriff Davis says deputies and firemen deserve hazard pay.

“Especially now with the COVID-19 and all of the first responders being on the front lines with this unseen hazard every day,” he said.

Sheriff Davis says he sent a letter to Mayor Robert Reichert and commissioners last week, asking for some type of financial consideration, whether it be a one-time payment or some type of adjustment in salaries.

He says he understands it’s a lot for commissioners to consider and budget for, but it’s needed.

“Where’s the money going to come from? Where is the money going to come from once we get this pay scale done for the county employees? These are some hard questions and hard decisions to answer for this hazardous pay and the pay scale for all employees,” he said.

Sheriff Davis says his deputies risk their lives daily while keeping Macon safe, but now they’re trying to keep themselves are their families safe from the virus, too.

“I think there should be some consideration for their bravery and their willingness to do the job,” Sheriff Davis said.

Macon-Bibb commissioners will discuss hazard pay during Tuesday’s committee meetings.