Storm system to bring strong storms to Middle Georgia

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – Another potent storm system will bring the chance for strong and severe storms to Middle Georgia on Thursday.

WHAT.

- Advertisement -

A dynamic storm system moving across the Deep South will provide conditions favorable for strong and severe storms in Middle Georgia today. As of 5 am on Thursday, April 23, the Storm Prediction Center has all of Middle Georgia in an Enhanced (level 3/5) risk area on their severe weather outlook.

WHEN.

Two rounds of potentially severe storms is possible with this system.

Round one will move in during the late morning/early afternoon. This line looks to pose mainly a damaging wind threat along with a small hail threat. An isolated tornado is possible. Confidence is high in this part of the forecast.

Round two will move in during the late afternoon and will extend into the evening and potentially overnight. Timing and development of round two will depend heavily on how much sunshine comes out after round one. Sunshine will act as a catalyst for more thunderstorms during the late afternoon and evening hours. The main threat for this round will be the potential for supercell thunderstorms capable of producing tornadoes. Damaging wind gusts will still be in play as well.

PREPARE.

NOW is the time to prepare. Have multiple ways to receive severe weather watches and warnings. Our 41NBC AccuWeather App is FREE to download in the Apple and Android app stores. NOAA weather radios are also a great source for alerts. NEVER rely solely on a tornado siren.

FINAL NOTE.

The forecast WILL change as the system evolves and the storms get closer to the Peach Sate. Make sure to stay tuned to our team of meteorologists for the latest information. You can follow our team on Facebook and Twitter…

CHIEF METEOROLOGIST CECILIA REEVES

Facebook: Meteorologist Cecilia Reeves 41NBC

Twitter: @wxcecil

METEOROLOGIST DALTON MULLINAX

Facebook: Dalton Mullinax 41NBC

Twitter: @MullinaxWX