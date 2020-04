MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A TORNADO WATCH has been issued for Telfair, Wheeler, and Wilcox counties until 5 pm this evening. Stay tuned to our team of meteorologists for the latest.

CHIEF METEOROLOGIST CECILIA REEVES

METEOROLOGIST DALTON MULLINAX

