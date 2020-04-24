2020 Georgia Peach Festival in Fort Valley canceled

FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The 34th Annual Georgia Peach Festival, scheduled for June 5,6 and June 13, is canceled due to the COVID-19 global pandemic.

That’s according to a news release sent Friday afternoon by the festival’s committee.

- Advertisement -

“The health, safety and well being of our peach farmers, contributors, vendors, festival attendees, volunteers, performers, staff and local community that support to help make our festival successful year after year have always and will continue to be our highest priority,” the release said.

“We appreciate all the love and support from everyone and look forward to seeing your Peachy face next year June 4, 5 and June 12, 2021.”

Visit gapeachfestival.com for more information.

Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.