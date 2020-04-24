Griffith Family Foundation not accepting grant applications or proposals for now

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Griffith Family Foundation will not be accepting grant applications or proposals for the time being.

The nonprofit, which supports organizations that enhance the quality of life for Macon-Bibb County citizens, made the decision so it could financially support the most vulnerable people in the Middle Georgia, people who have been disproportionately impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, and help those who are addressing the pandemic during both crisis and recovery.

The Foundation’s Executive Director, Tonja Khabir, said the foundation has supported the United Way of Central Georgia and Community Foundation of Central Georgia’s COVID-19 Response Fund. The foundation has also supported the development of a COVID-19 testing service with Mercer Medicine. Khabir added that they are speaking with community members and nonprofit leaders regularity to stay on top of the situation in Middle Georgia.

If anyone has any question, you can email the Griffith Family Foundation at hello@griffithfamilyfoundation.com.