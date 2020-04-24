Georgia businesses reopen cautiously amid coronavirus worry

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) – Some businesses in Georgia are reopening as the state’s governor eases a month-long shutdown despite fears that a new wave of coronavirus infections could result.

A Savannah nail salon has dozens of appointments set. But neighboring businesses remained closed as it opened Friday. Republican Gov. Brian Kemp says the state needs to ease economic suffering. But he has critics including public health experts and President Donald Trump.

- Advertisement -

The Georgia Department of Labor says that 1.1 million workers about one-fifth of the state’s workforce have filed for unemployment in the five weeks since the crisis started.