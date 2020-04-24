BCSO: Man drags shop employee with vehicle, leads deputies on chase

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man is in custody after dragging a shop employee with his vehicle and leading deputies on a high-speed chase.

A news release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says it happened at Capitol Cycle at 4950 Mercer University Drive around 10 a.m.

Deputies were told a 48-year-old man, James Andrew Cottom, of Alabama, attempted to purchase a motorcycle using multiple false identifications. When deputies arrived, Cottom ran to his Ford F150 and was attempting to leave when a Capitol Cycle employee tried to stop him. The employee was dragged by the vehicle before he could let go.

Deputies say they chased Cottom on I-475 southbound into Peach County. Georgia State Patrol assisted in the chase and used a P.I.T. maneuver to stop the vehicle.

Cottom was taken into custody and taken in for questioning before being booked in the Bibb County Jail on charges of aggravated assault, felony fleeing and eluding and three counts of forgery. He is being held without bond.

Deputies say a coworker took the Capitol Cycle employee to a Med-Stop, and he is listed in stable condition.

