Expert speaks on ADHD, provides at-home tips for parents

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Parents across the US have changed into home-school teachers due to the pandemic. Medical experts say for parents of children with ADHD, the challenge may prove difficult.

According to the National Resource Center for ADHD, the disorder can make it difficult to pay attention or to control impulsive or hyperactive-impulsive behaviors.

Dr. Greg Mattingly — a founding partner of St. Charles Psychiatric Associates in St. Louis Missouri — say that children with ADHD strive in environments with structure.

“They are away from their friends, they’re away from the structure of school, they’re away from the positive role models and reinforcement of the teachers and counselors they have there,” said Dr. Mattingly.

The doctor says there are some strategies parents can use to create a better learning environment at home for children with the disorder.

“Get up at a certain time then eat breakfast, then start the day with a consistent time of day,” Dr. Mattingly said. “Start with a class that is one of your favorite classes for your child, something they look forward to, something they are especially good at.”

Dr. Mattingly says parents can also break the day into small chunks so that their child can accomplish each task. He suggests parents use a checklist to keep track of their child’s accomplishments.

Fifth-grade science teacher Thomas Cote agrees with the doctor’s suggestion and had a few of his own to help parents.

“Give them 20 minutes, let’s get up, let’s move around,” Cote said. Let’s do a little exercise, and then we will go back and work on the second part. Sitting down for a long period of time in this environment is difficult for students.”

Cote says if parents require assistance, Bibb County teachers are on duty ready to help.