Georgia DPH releases list of active COVID-19 testing sites

ATLANTA (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health has released a list of all active specimen collection sites for COVID-19 testing in Georgia.

Visits to these sites are by appointment only. You should contact your medical provider, local public health officials or other contacts listed for information.

The following list contains active testing sites in 41NBC’s viewing area. The full list can be found here.

District 5-1 South Central Health District (Dublin):

Dublin-Laurens County Recreation Facility

660 Firetower Rd., Dublin, GA 31021

Monday thru Friday 8:30 AM-5 PM, Saturday 9 AM-2 PM

First Baptist Church

151 South 1st Ave., McRae, GA 31055

Monday thru Friday 8:30 AM-5 PM, Saturday 9 AM-12 PM

District 5-2 North Central Health District (Macon):

Houston County Health Department

98 Cohen Walker Dr., Warner Robins, GA 31088

Monday thru Friday 8:30 AM-5 PM, Saturday 9 AM-12 PM

Washington County Health Department

201 Morningside Dr., Sandersville, GA 31082

Monday thru Friday 8:30 AM-5 PM, Saturday 9 AM-12 PM

Jones County Health Department

114 Forest St., Gray, GA 31032

Monday thru Friday 8:30 AM-5 PM, Saturday 9 AM-12 PM

Jasper County Health Department

825 Eatonton St., Monticello, GA 31064

Monday thru Friday 8:30 AM-5 PM, Saturday 9 AM-12 PM

Macon-Bibb County Health Department

171 Emery Highway, Macon, GA 31217

Monday thru Friday 8:30 AM-5 PM, Saturday 9 AM-12 PM

DPH says you should contact your medical provider or local public health officials to get a referral for a test at any of these facilities.

District 5-1 South Central Health District (Dublin): (478) 275-6570

District 5-2 North Central Health District (Macon): 1 (844) 987-0099

