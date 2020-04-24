Georgia DPH releases list of active COVID-19 testing sites

ATLANTA (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health has released a list of all active specimen collection sites for COVID-19 testing in Georgia.
Visits to these sites are by appointment only. You should contact your medical provider, local public health officials or other contacts listed for information.
The following list contains active testing sites in 41NBC’s viewing area. The full list can be found here.
District 5-1 South Central Health District (Dublin):
Dublin-Laurens County Recreation Facility
660 Firetower Rd., Dublin, GA 31021
Monday thru Friday 8:30 AM-5 PM, Saturday 9 AM-2 PM
First Baptist Church
151 South 1st Ave., McRae, GA 31055
Monday thru Friday 8:30 AM-5 PM, Saturday 9 AM-12 PM
District 5-2 North Central Health District (Macon):
Houston County Health Department
98 Cohen Walker Dr., Warner Robins, GA 31088
Monday thru Friday 8:30 AM-5 PM, Saturday 9 AM-12 PM
Washington County Health Department
201 Morningside Dr., Sandersville, GA 31082
Monday thru Friday 8:30 AM-5 PM, Saturday 9 AM-12 PM
Jones County Health Department
114 Forest St., Gray, GA 31032
Monday thru Friday 8:30 AM-5 PM, Saturday 9 AM-12 PM
Jasper County Health Department
825 Eatonton St., Monticello, GA 31064
Monday thru Friday 8:30 AM-5 PM, Saturday 9 AM-12 PM
Macon-Bibb County Health Department
171 Emery Highway, Macon, GA 31217
Monday thru Friday 8:30 AM-5 PM, Saturday 9 AM-12 PM
DPH says you should contact your medical provider or local public health officials to get a referral for a test at any of these facilities.
District 5-1 South Central Health District (Dublin): (478) 275-6570
District 5-2 North Central Health District (Macon): 1 (844) 987-0099