Georgia Farm Bureau donates $50,000 to help feed Georgians

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Farm Bureau donates thousands of dollars to help out several Georgia communities.

Earlier this week, the bureau gave away nearly $50,000 to the Georgia Food Bank Association.

Kenny Burgamy, the Director of Marketing with the Georgia Farm Bureau, explains the bureau and the association have a long-time partnership, and the bureau contributes to the association every year. He says helping out with relief for Georgians was a no-brainer–plus the assistance promotes people to eat local.

“Many people are out of work, so for the first time ever, they’re having to go to the food banks to get food,” Burgamy said. “Georgia farmers not only feed the world. They clothe the world with the cotton and other products that are grown here. We feed the state, the country, the globe. And so we know the food bank association looks for products grown locally in the state of Georgia.”

The Georgia Food Bank Association represents seven regional food banks across the state.