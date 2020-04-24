Health officials warn of cross-contamination

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The CDC and the Georgia Department of Public Health are encouraging people to wear personal protective equipment when they leave their homes. But many people misunderstand proper use of protective gear.

Middle Georgia residents are protecting themselves by wearing masks, gloves, face shields, and face coverings. Although people are taking the recommended precautions, they are still putting others at risk.

By wearing gloves to stores and touching items, people can increase the risk of cross-contamination.

Tamara Allen — the director of infection prevention at Fairview Park Hospital in Laurens County — says that cross-contamination happens with everyday life.

Allen said, “Germs live everywhere, on every surface, on our hands, many places. Cross-contamination can take place at any time. We can actually cross-contaminate through our hands, through the environment, it’s just everywhere. That’s why it’s very important to make sure that our hands are clean at all times and that we’re routinely cleaning.”

The CDC and the Department of Public Health suggest wearing protective equipment if you have to leave your house. Both health organizations recommend one-time use and proper disposal of all protective equipment. Cloth masks should be machine washed after each use.

Micheal Hokanson from the North Central Health District says people should take off face masks properly to decrease the risk for further contamination.

“If individuals are utilizing the cloth face masks they need to realize, once they use it one time they need to make sure they take it off properly using the straps on the sides of the mask. They should not be touching the front at all,” Hokanson stated. “You don’t want to reuse the mask multiple times a day. If you take it off and stuff it in your pocket, well now you’ve got potential for viral particles in your pocket and on your hands.”

Personal protective equipment should be worn to protect yourself and others. This gear should not be removed when you are speaking, or if you need to cough or sneeze.