JCSO: Man killed by toddler in accidental shooting in Jones County

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Jones County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an accidental deadly shooting in Macon.

According to investigators, 28-year-old Jason Fowler was shot and killed by his two-year-old son Thursday night. The shooting happened around 9:00pm at a mobile home park at 289 Highway 49.

Investigators say Fowler had just returned home from work and set his pistol, keys and hat on a table. According to investigators, Fowler was on the phone with a family member when the toddler picked up the gun and shot Fowler in the back.

Deputies say Fowler said over the phone “my son shot me,” and the family member called for help.

Fowler was pronounced dead at the scene.