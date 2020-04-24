Governor Kemp issues reopening guidelines, including in-person dining

ATLANTA (41NBC/WMGT) – Georgia Governor Brian Kemp signed an executive order (04.23.20.02) Thursday that “provides guidance for reviving a healthy Georgia in response to COVID-19.”

Several state businesses, including gyms, bowling alleys, body art studios and fitness centers can begin reopening today (Friday, April 24). Theaters and in-person dining at restaurants can resume service on Monday, April 27 as long as specific requirements are met.

The expectations for each type of business are listed below.

In-person dining at restaurants

1. Screen and evaluate workers who exhibit signs of illness, such as a fever over 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit, cough, or shortness of breath;

2. Require workers who exhibit signs of illness to not report to work or to seek medical attention. Per existing U.S. Food and Drug Administration Food Code requirements, employees who are sick should remain home. If an employee becomes ill or presents signs of illness at work, the operator should identify the employee’s condition during a pre-work screening and send the employee home. Restaurants shall create, maintain, and follow established policies regarding when employees who have become ill are permitted to return to work. An employee with known or suspected COVID-19 must follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines to self-isolate for at least seven (7) days after symptom onset and end isolation only after symptoms have improved and the employee has been fever-free and/or symptom-free for three (3) consecutive days without medication before returning to work;

3. Implement teleworking for all possible workers;

4. Implement staggered shifts for all possible workers;

5. Hold all meetings and conferences virtually, whenever possible;

6. Train all employees on the importance and expectation of increased frequency of handwashing, the use of hand sanitizers with at least 60% alcohol, and provide clear instruction to avoid touching hands to face;

7. Require all employees to wear face coverings at all times. Such coverings shall be cleaned or replaced daily;

8. Discourage workers from using other workers’ phones, desks, offices, or other work tools and equipment;

9. Where possible, stagger workstations to avoid employees standing adjacent to one another or next to each other. Where six (6) feet of separation is not possible, consider spacing options that include other mitigation efforts with increased frequency of cleaning and sanitizing surfaces;

10. Establish limit numbers to reduce contact in employee breakrooms;

11. Prohibit handshaking and other unnecessary person-to-person contact in the workplace;

12. Enforce Social Distancing of non-cohabitating persons while present on such entity’s leased or owned property;

13. Increase physical space between workers and patrons;

14. Limit contact between wait staff and patrons;

15. Discard all food items that are out of date;

16. Discontinue use of salad bars and buffets;

17. If providing a “grab and go” service, stock coolers to no more than minimum levels;

18. Ensure the Food Safety Manager certification of the person in charge is up-to-date and provide food handler training to refresh employees;

19. Thoroughly detail, clean, and sanitize the entire facility prior to resuming dine-in services and continue to do so regularly, focusing such cleaning and sanitation on high contact areas taht would be touched by employees and patrons;

20. Between diners, clean and sanitize table condiments, digital ordering devices, check presenters, self-service areas, tabletops and commonly touched areas, and discarding single-use items;

21. Use rolled silverware and eliminate table presets;

22. Remove items from self-service drink, condiment, utensil and tableware stations and have workers provide such items to patrons directly wherever practicable;

23. The use of disposable paper menus is strongly encouraged, which should be discarded after each patron use. Otherwise, businesses subject to the Section shall clean and sanitize reusable menus between each use by a patron. Non-touch menus are also acceptable for use.

24. Clean and sanitize restrooms regularly, check restrooms based on the frequency of use, and ensure adequate supply of soap and paper towels at all times;

25. Implement procedures to increase cleaning and sanitizing frequency of surfaces in the back-of-house. Avoid all food contact surfaces when using disinfectants;

26. Check restrooms regularly and clean and sanitize based on frequency of use;

27. Update floor plans for common dining areas, redesigning seating arrangements to ensure at least six (6) feet of separation from seating to seating. Utilize physical barriers on booth seating when available;

28. Limit party size at tables to no more then six;

29. Where practical, consider a reservations-only business model or call-ahead seating;

30. Remind third-party delivery drivers and any suppliers of your internal distancing requirements;

31. Post signage on entrances that no one with a fever or symptoms of COVID-19 is permitted in the facility;

32. Use technological solutions where possible to reduce person-to-person interaction: mobile ordering, mobile access to menus to plan in advance, text on arrival for seating, and contactless payment options;

34. Provide hand sanitizer for use by patrons, including contactless hand sanitizing stations when available;

35. Do not allow patrons to congregate in waiting areas or bar areas. Design a process to ensure patron separation while waiting to be seated that can include floor markings, outdoor distancing, or waiting in cars;

36. If possible, use an exit from the facility separate from the entrance;

37. Mark ingress/egress to and from restrooms to establish paths that mitigate proximity for patrons and staff;

38. Where practicable, take-out and curbside pick-up services should be prioritized over dine-in services; and

39. All restaurant or dining room playgrounds shall be closed.

None of these provisions apply to dine-in services in hospitals, healthcare facilities, nursing homes or other long-term care facilities.

Gyms and fitness centers

1. Place signage at any entrance to instruct patrons that they cannot enter if they have been diagnosed with COVID-19, had symptoms of COVID-19, or had contact with a person that has or is suspected to have COVID-19;

2. Place signing at any entrance and throughout the facility to instruct patrons of the enhanced sanitation procedures, Social Distancing requirements, and other instructions and limitations, as applicable, set forth below;

3. Screening patrons at entrance. Patrons exhibiting temperature greater than 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit, cough, shortness of breath, or other respiratory symptoms shall not be permitted to enter;

4. Limiting occupancy to enforce Social Distancing requirements and to to prohibit Gatherings;

5. Utilizing contactless forms of patron check-in;

6. Providing hand sanitizer stations for patrons and encouraging use;

7. Providing sanitation wipes at or near each piece of equipment and requiring users to wipe down the equipment before and after use;

8. Requiring workers to patrol patron areas to enforce the equipment wipe-down policy and conduct additional cleanings during times when equipment is not being used;

9. Limiting use of cardio machines to every other machine to maintain acceptable Social Distancing between users;

10. Enforcing Social Distancing and prohibiting congregating between non-cohabitating patrons. Patrons should be encouraged to conduct their workout and exit the facility without unnecessary delay;

11. Halting the provision of group classes;

12. Halting the provision of in-facility child care services;

13. Closing the following facilities and equipment within a gym or fitness center: pools, basketball courts and other group sport areas, hot-tubs, saunas, steam rooms, and tanning beds;

14. Limit locker room use and avoid use if possible;

15. Require patrons to spray showers with a provided cleaning spray after use; and

16. Require workers to clean and sanitize bathrooms and locker rooms regularly throughout the opening hours in addition to the regular cleaning schedule.

Body art studios, estheticians, hair designers

Note: Georgia’s State Board of Cosmetology and Barbers issued guidance Tuesday for the safe reopening of the state’s salons and spas.

1. Provide services by appointment only. Walk-in patrons should not be allowed;

2. Patrons should be required to sanitize their hands upon entering the facility and before any treatment;

3. Provide hand sanitizer or sanitization wipes to patrons upon arrival;

4. Post signs at the entrance and at eye-level at each workstation stating that any patron who has symptoms of COVID-19 must reschedule their appointment;

5. Allow only one patron per service provided in the business at any time;

6. Allow one parent to be within a facility if a minor child is receiving a haircut;

7. Require patrons to wait in their car until service provider is ready;

8. Stagger use of every other workstation or space workstations more than ten (10) feet apart, whichever option is practicable given the facility’s configuration;

9. Stagger work schedules so that no more than 50% of the normal number of employees providing services will be in the business at any time;

10. Require all employees to wear Personal Protective Equipment as available and appropriate to the function and location of the worker within the business location;

11. Sanitize all equipment, chairs and tables use by employees and patrons between each client visit;

12. Utilize disposable materials and supplies as much as practicable according to state rules and regulations; and

13. Train all employees on additional measures both verbally an in writing.

Indoor movie theaters, cinemas

1. Each party of patrons must be seated at least six (6) feet apart. No party seated together may number more than six (6) individuals;

2. At least one usher must be used in each theater room before and at some point, during each showing to ensure that proper Social Distancing protocol is enforced;

3. Seats, armrests, handrails, doors, doorknobs, and door handles in each theater must be thoroughly sanitized before and after each showing;

4. Tape must be applied to floors at ticket counters and concession stands to enforce proper Social Distancing protocol for patrons who are waiting in line;

5. Restrooms must be cleaned and disinfected regularly, and touchpoints must be cleaned no less than once per hour;

6. Food service areas must adhere to the same guidelines set forth in Section IV, titled “Restaurants & Dining Service”, above;

7. Party rooms located at theaters may not host parties or Gatherings; and

8. Close playgrounds and arcade rooms, if any.

Bowling alleys

1. Place signs at entrance and throughout the facility to instruct patrons of Social Distancing requirements and other instructions and limitations, as applicable;

2. Provide hand sanitizer stations for patrons throughout the facility;

3. Food service areas must adhere to the same guidelines set forth in Section IV, titled “Restaurants & Dining Services”, above;

4. Tape must be applied to floors at ticket counters and rental stations to enforce proper Social Distancing protocol for patrons who are waiting in line;

5. Remove items from all self-service bowling ball, bowling shoe, and other bowling accessory stations and have workers provide such items to patrons directly;

6. Allow groups of six (6) patrons or less per lane;

7. Stagger use of lanes so that only every other lane or every third lane is in use to maintain proper Social Distancing between groups of patrons. Each party of patrons must be at least six (6) feet apart;

8. Score keeping machines, ball returns, tables, seats, and other fixtures at each bowling lane must be thoroughly sanitized before and after each use;

9. Bowling balls and bowling shoes must be thoroughly sanitized before and after each use;

10. Party rooms located at bowling alleys may not host parties or Gatherings; and

11. Close playgrounds and arcade rooms, if any.

Click here to read the order in its entirety.

