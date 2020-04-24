Mom to Mom: ezEgg product test

Have you ever seen those “As Seen on TV” products and ever wondered to yourself do those actually work? Well, in this segment of Mom to Mom, the team puts a kitchen product known as the ezEgg to the test.
The ezEgg says that it actually peels your eggs for you.
The ezEgg test one
- Add hard-boiled three eggs
- Shake for 10 seconds
- According to the box, it should peel the eggs. However, it broke the egg for me
The ezEgg test two
- Filled it up to the waterline. We’re dropping these in here.
- Stick our lid on and shake for 10 seconds.
- It says you’re supposed to shake them, and it will peel the eggshell off. However, the eggshells are still on.
This test is a bust with two thumbs down.
If you happen to have some As Seen on TV products, we would love to hear about them and give them a try.