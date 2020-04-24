Titans take Georgia offensive tackle Isaiah Wilson at No. 29

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans are looking to improve the protection of quarterback Ryan Tannehill so they drafted offensive tackle Isaiah Wilson out of Georgia at No. 29 overall.

The Titans stayed in their first spot for a second straight NFL draft Thursday night, and general manager Jon Robinson selected his second right tackle in his five drafts with this team.

Jack Conklin, an All Pro as a rookie, was Robinson’s first selection for the Titans in 2016 but left for Cleveland as a free agent in March.

Wilson is the seventh offensive tackle selected by this franchise in the first round.