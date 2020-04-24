UPDATE (Friday, April 24 at 7 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

COVID-19 GEORGIA TRACKER: UPDATED 4/24/20

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 22,491 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Georgia as of 7 p.m. on Friday, April 24, 2020.

COVID-19 cases confirmed by DPH:

22,491 total

COVID-19 Confirmed Cases By County*: No. Cases No. Deaths Fulton 2500 91 Dekalb 1721 36 Dougherty 1465 108 Gwinnett 1382 46 Cobb 1368 72 Hall 1022 9 Clayton 629 21 Henry 419 10 Cherokee 367 10 Richmond 353 14 Sumter 348 21 Carroll 320 11 Lee 297 18 Mitchell 288 24 Douglas 276 8 Bartow 273 28 Muscogee 259 4 Bibb 244 5 Forsyth 241 8 Chatham 205 6 Houston 204 13 Upson 193 14 Early 188 15 Coweta 187 4 Baldwin 169 5 Colquitt 165 6 Habersham 165 3 Terrell 165 17 Fayette 158 8 Newton 158 6 Rockdale 158 6 Thomas 157 16 Paulding 156 7 Randolph 152 18 Crisp 149 2 Spalding 144 8 Worth 138 9 Columbia 137 2 Floyd 131 10 Lowndes 129 4 Clarke 127 13 Butts 125 2 Troup 122 4 Barrow 111 3 Dooly 106 7 Ware 103 8 Coffee 100 4 Tift 98 3 Walton 92 3 Calhoun 84 3 Gordon 75 10 Jackson 75 1 Burke 71 3 Wilcox 68 6 Macon 67 3 Turner 62 6 Whitfield 62 4 Decatur 59 1 Walker 59 0 Harris 55 2 Stephens 55 1 Oconee 54 0 Appling 53 4 Glynn 52 1 Pierce 52 2 Dawson 51 1 Greene 51 1 Laurens 50 1 Meriwether 49 0 Grady 48 3 Oglethorpe 48 3 Bryan 47 2 Catoosa 46 0 Polk 42 0 Brooks 39 6 Mcduffie 39 4 Pike 38 2 White 38 0 Peach 37 2 Johnson 36 1 Liberty 35 0 Marion 35 1 Bulloch 34 2 Effingham 34 1 Washington 33 1 Gilmer 31 0 Lamar 31 0 Putnam 31 3 Lumpkin 29 0 Wilkinson 29 2 Camden 28 1 Seminole 27 2 Union 27 2 Haralson 26 1 Toombs 26 3 Morgan 25 0 Jones 24 0 Miller 24 0 Dodge 22 0 Murray 22 0 Wilkes 22 0 Ben Hill 21 0 Fannin 21 0 Madison 21 1 Talbot 21 1 Bacon 20 1 Brantley 20 2 Clay 20 2 Jasper 20 0 Pickens 20 2 Pulaski 20 1 Telfair 20 0 Towns 20 0 Baker 19 2 Emanuel 19 0 Monroe 19 1 Banks 18 0 Stewart 17 0 Dade 16 1 Franklin 16 0 Hancock 16 0 Schley 16 1 Cook 15 1 Elbert 15 0 Irwin 15 1 Jenkins 15 1 Berrien 14 0 Crawford 14 0 Screven 14 1 Taylor 14 2 Chattooga 13 1 Jefferson 13 1 Warren 12 0 Wayne 11 0 Jeff Davis 10 1 Lincoln 10 0 Bleckley 9 0 Heard 9 1 Rabun 9 0 Chattahoochee 8 0 Lanier 8 1 Atkinson 7 0 Candler 7 0 Charlton 7 0 Clinch 7 0 Twiggs 7 0 Webster 7 0 Hart 6 0 Tattnall 6 0 Echols 5 0 Evans 4 0 Mcintosh 4 0 Quitman 3 1 Wheeler 3 0 Long 2 0 Montgomery 2 0 Treutlen 2 0 Unknown 447 0 Non-Georgia Resident 916 10

*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

- Advertisement -

COVID-19 tests confirmed by DPH:



Total tests: 107,176; Positive tests: 22,491 (21%)

COVID-19 Testing By Lab Type: No. Pos. Tests Total Tests Commercial Lab 21174 100070 Georgia Public Health Lab 1317 7106

COVID-19 hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:



4,322 across the state

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:



899 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Daily Status Report generated at 6:28 p.m. on Friday, April 24, 2020. The tool updates twice each day.

