UPDATE (Friday, April 24 at 7 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Confirmed cases by county as of 7 p.m. on Friday, April 24, 2020 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)

COVID-19 GEORGIA TRACKER: UPDATED 4/24/20

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 22,491 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Georgia as of 7 p.m. on Friday, April 24, 2020.

COVID-19 cases confirmed by DPH:

  • 22,491 total
COVID-19 Confirmed Cases By County*: No. Cases No. Deaths
Fulton 2500 91
Dekalb 1721 36
Dougherty 1465 108
Gwinnett 1382 46
Cobb 1368 72
Hall 1022 9
Clayton 629 21
Henry 419 10
Cherokee 367 10
Richmond 353 14
Sumter 348 21
Carroll 320 11
Lee 297 18
Mitchell 288 24
Douglas 276 8
Bartow 273 28
Muscogee 259 4
Bibb 244 5
Forsyth 241 8
Chatham 205 6
Houston 204 13
Upson 193 14
Early 188 15
Coweta 187 4
Baldwin 169 5
Colquitt 165 6
Habersham 165 3
Terrell 165 17
Fayette 158 8
Newton 158 6
Rockdale 158 6
Thomas 157 16
Paulding 156 7
Randolph 152 18
Crisp 149 2
Spalding 144 8
Worth 138 9
Columbia 137 2
Floyd 131 10
Lowndes 129 4
Clarke 127 13
Butts 125 2
Troup 122 4
Barrow 111 3
Dooly 106 7
Ware 103 8
Coffee 100 4
Tift 98 3
Walton 92 3
Calhoun 84 3
Gordon 75 10
Jackson 75 1
Burke 71 3
Wilcox 68 6
Macon 67 3
Turner 62 6
Whitfield 62 4
Decatur 59 1
Walker 59 0
Harris 55 2
Stephens 55 1
Oconee 54 0
Appling 53 4
Glynn 52 1
Pierce 52 2
Dawson 51 1
Greene 51 1
Laurens 50 1
Meriwether 49 0
Grady 48 3
Oglethorpe 48 3
Bryan 47 2
Catoosa 46 0
Polk 42 0
Brooks 39 6
Mcduffie 39 4
Pike 38 2
White 38 0
Peach 37 2
Johnson 36 1
Liberty 35 0
Marion 35 1
Bulloch 34 2
Effingham 34 1
Washington 33 1
Gilmer 31 0
Lamar 31 0
Putnam 31 3
Lumpkin 29 0
Wilkinson 29 2
Camden 28 1
Seminole 27 2
Union 27 2
Haralson 26 1
Toombs 26 3
Morgan 25 0
Jones 24 0
Miller 24 0
Dodge 22 0
Murray 22 0
Wilkes 22 0
Ben Hill 21 0
Fannin 21 0
Madison 21 1
Talbot 21 1
Bacon 20 1
Brantley 20 2
Clay 20 2
Jasper 20 0
Pickens 20 2
Pulaski 20 1
Telfair 20 0
Towns 20 0
Baker 19 2
Emanuel 19 0
Monroe 19 1
Banks 18 0
Stewart 17 0
Dade 16 1
Franklin 16 0
Hancock 16 0
Schley 16 1
Cook 15 1
Elbert 15 0
Irwin 15 1
Jenkins 15 1
Berrien 14 0
Crawford 14 0
Screven 14 1
Taylor 14 2
Chattooga 13 1
Jefferson 13 1
Warren 12 0
Wayne 11 0
Jeff Davis 10 1
Lincoln 10 0
Bleckley 9 0
Heard 9 1
Rabun 9 0
Chattahoochee 8 0
Lanier 8 1
Atkinson 7 0
Candler 7 0
Charlton 7 0
Clinch 7 0
Twiggs 7 0
Webster 7 0
Hart 6 0
Tattnall 6 0
Echols 5 0
Evans 4 0
Mcintosh 4 0
Quitman 3 1
Wheeler 3 0
Long 2 0
Montgomery 2 0
Treutlen 2 0
Unknown 447 0
Non-Georgia Resident 916 10

*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

COVID-19 tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 107,176; Positive tests: 22,491 (21%)
COVID-19 Testing By Lab Type: No. Pos. Tests Total Tests
Commercial Lab 21174 100070
Georgia Public Health Lab 1317 7106

COVID-19 hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 4,322 across the state

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 899 across the state

 

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Daily Status Report generated at 6:28 p.m. on Friday, April 24, 2020. The tool updates twice each day.

