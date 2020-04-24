UPDATE (Friday, April 24 at 7 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

COVID-19 GEORGIA TRACKER: UPDATED 4/24/20
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 22,491 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Georgia as of 7 p.m. on Friday, April 24, 2020.
COVID-19 cases confirmed by DPH:
- 22,491 total
|COVID-19 Confirmed Cases By County*:
|No. Cases
|No. Deaths
|Fulton
|2500
|91
|Dekalb
|1721
|36
|Dougherty
|1465
|108
|Gwinnett
|1382
|46
|Cobb
|1368
|72
|Hall
|1022
|9
|Clayton
|629
|21
|Henry
|419
|10
|Cherokee
|367
|10
|Richmond
|353
|14
|Sumter
|348
|21
|Carroll
|320
|11
|Lee
|297
|18
|Mitchell
|288
|24
|Douglas
|276
|8
|Bartow
|273
|28
|Muscogee
|259
|4
|Bibb
|244
|5
|Forsyth
|241
|8
|Chatham
|205
|6
|Houston
|204
|13
|Upson
|193
|14
|Early
|188
|15
|Coweta
|187
|4
|Baldwin
|169
|5
|Colquitt
|165
|6
|Habersham
|165
|3
|Terrell
|165
|17
|Fayette
|158
|8
|Newton
|158
|6
|Rockdale
|158
|6
|Thomas
|157
|16
|Paulding
|156
|7
|Randolph
|152
|18
|Crisp
|149
|2
|Spalding
|144
|8
|Worth
|138
|9
|Columbia
|137
|2
|Floyd
|131
|10
|Lowndes
|129
|4
|Clarke
|127
|13
|Butts
|125
|2
|Troup
|122
|4
|Barrow
|111
|3
|Dooly
|106
|7
|Ware
|103
|8
|Coffee
|100
|4
|Tift
|98
|3
|Walton
|92
|3
|Calhoun
|84
|3
|Gordon
|75
|10
|Jackson
|75
|1
|Burke
|71
|3
|Wilcox
|68
|6
|Macon
|67
|3
|Turner
|62
|6
|Whitfield
|62
|4
|Decatur
|59
|1
|Walker
|59
|0
|Harris
|55
|2
|Stephens
|55
|1
|Oconee
|54
|0
|Appling
|53
|4
|Glynn
|52
|1
|Pierce
|52
|2
|Dawson
|51
|1
|Greene
|51
|1
|Laurens
|50
|1
|Meriwether
|49
|0
|Grady
|48
|3
|Oglethorpe
|48
|3
|Bryan
|47
|2
|Catoosa
|46
|0
|Polk
|42
|0
|Brooks
|39
|6
|Mcduffie
|39
|4
|Pike
|38
|2
|White
|38
|0
|Peach
|37
|2
|Johnson
|36
|1
|Liberty
|35
|0
|Marion
|35
|1
|Bulloch
|34
|2
|Effingham
|34
|1
|Washington
|33
|1
|Gilmer
|31
|0
|Lamar
|31
|0
|Putnam
|31
|3
|Lumpkin
|29
|0
|Wilkinson
|29
|2
|Camden
|28
|1
|Seminole
|27
|2
|Union
|27
|2
|Haralson
|26
|1
|Toombs
|26
|3
|Morgan
|25
|0
|Jones
|24
|0
|Miller
|24
|0
|Dodge
|22
|0
|Murray
|22
|0
|Wilkes
|22
|0
|Ben Hill
|21
|0
|Fannin
|21
|0
|Madison
|21
|1
|Talbot
|21
|1
|Bacon
|20
|1
|Brantley
|20
|2
|Clay
|20
|2
|Jasper
|20
|0
|Pickens
|20
|2
|Pulaski
|20
|1
|Telfair
|20
|0
|Towns
|20
|0
|Baker
|19
|2
|Emanuel
|19
|0
|Monroe
|19
|1
|Banks
|18
|0
|Stewart
|17
|0
|Dade
|16
|1
|Franklin
|16
|0
|Hancock
|16
|0
|Schley
|16
|1
|Cook
|15
|1
|Elbert
|15
|0
|Irwin
|15
|1
|Jenkins
|15
|1
|Berrien
|14
|0
|Crawford
|14
|0
|Screven
|14
|1
|Taylor
|14
|2
|Chattooga
|13
|1
|Jefferson
|13
|1
|Warren
|12
|0
|Wayne
|11
|0
|Jeff Davis
|10
|1
|Lincoln
|10
|0
|Bleckley
|9
|0
|Heard
|9
|1
|Rabun
|9
|0
|Chattahoochee
|8
|0
|Lanier
|8
|1
|Atkinson
|7
|0
|Candler
|7
|0
|Charlton
|7
|0
|Clinch
|7
|0
|Twiggs
|7
|0
|Webster
|7
|0
|Hart
|6
|0
|Tattnall
|6
|0
|Echols
|5
|0
|Evans
|4
|0
|Mcintosh
|4
|0
|Quitman
|3
|1
|Wheeler
|3
|0
|Long
|2
|0
|Montgomery
|2
|0
|Treutlen
|2
|0
|Unknown
|447
|0
|Non-Georgia Resident
|916
|10
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known
COVID-19 tests confirmed by DPH:
- Total tests: 107,176; Positive tests: 22,491 (21%)
|COVID-19 Testing By Lab Type:
|No. Pos. Tests
|Total Tests
|Commercial Lab
|21174
|100070
|Georgia Public Health Lab
|1317
|7106
COVID-19 hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:
- 4,322 across the state
COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:
- 899 across the state
Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Daily Status Report generated at 6:28 p.m. on Friday, April 24, 2020. The tool updates twice each day.