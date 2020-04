WARNER ROBINS (41NBC/WMGT) — Big Dray’s BBQ and SGT. Casey’s Outdoor Rental Equipment is hosting a free food giveaway Friday at 11 a.m.

The giveaway is in conjunction with the Middle GA Food Bank.

Event information

The event happens from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at 803 S 2nd St, Warner Robins.