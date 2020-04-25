Boeing ends deal, angering Brazilian jet maker Embraer

CHICAGO (AP) — Boeing announced Saturday it has terminated an agreement to join forces with Embraer.

That prompted an angry response from the Brazilian jet maker, which threatened to seek damages. The pair had planned to work together on Embraer’s commercial aviation business and to develop new markets for its C-390 Millennium aircraft.

Boeing says it ended the agreement after Embraer did not meet conditions laid out by the deal. Embraer says Boeing wrongfully terminated the agreement and manufactured false claims to avoid paying Embraer the $4.2 billion purchase price.

The collapse marked the latest mishap for Boeing.