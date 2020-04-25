Deputies: 2 men shot outside Macon store early Saturday

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Two men were taken to the hospital after being shot outside a store early Saturday.

A news release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says it happened just after 1 a.m. at Quick Serve convenience store at 1106 Rocky Creek Road.

- Advertisement -

Deputies were told a 41-year-old and 18-year-old were standing outside the store when someone fired shots at them.

Both men were taken to The Medical Center, Navicent Health and are listed in stable condition.

There is no information on the shooter.

Anyone with information should call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME.

Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.