Middle Georgia’s Cephus, Fromm taken back-to-back in NFL Draft

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Former Middle Georgia high school football players Quintez Cephus and Jake Fromm were taken back-to-back in the NFL Draft Saturday afternoon.

Cephus, who played for Stratford Academy in Macon before continuing his career at the University of Wisconsin, was selected by the Detroit Lions with the 21st pick in the fifth round (166th overall).

The Buffalo Bills took Fromm with the following pick.

Fromm was the quarterback at Houston County High School in Warner Robins before playing for the University of Georgia.

Both players declared early.

Cephus was suspended by Wisconsin in 2018 and ultimately expelled after being charged with sexual assault, but he was acquitted of those charges in August of 2019 . He played in 14 games for the Badgers in 2019, recording 59 receptions for 901 yards and seven touchdowns.

Fromm took over for an injured Jacob Eason in the first quarter of his freshman season in 2017 and led the Bulldogs to an SEC Championship, Rose Bowl win and appearance in the College Football Playoff Championship Game.

He had 8,236 passing yards and 78 passing touchdowns in his three years as a Bulldog, throwing 24 touchdowns and five interceptions in 2019.

Eason, who transferred to the University of Washington after Fromm took over as UGA’s starter, was taken in the fourth round Saturday by the Indianapolis Colts.

John Milledge player selected

Former John Milledge Academy Trojan Harrison Bryant, who played tight end for the Florida Atlantic Owls, was selected in the fourth round Saturday.

Bryant appeared in games in all four of his seasons at FAU, finishing with 2,137 receiving yards on 148 catches. He had 16 career touchdowns—seven of which came in 2019.

