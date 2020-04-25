Teen in custody following Wheeler County shooting

ALAMO, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation Eastman Office is helping the Wheeler County Sheriff’s Office with a shooting investigation.

A GBI news release Saturday night said the sheriff’s office was dispatched to 20 Ag Lane just after 3 p.m. Saturday regarding a person shot.

Deputies discovered 40-year-old E.J. Bess was shot in the upper chest area. The GBI said the early investigation revealed that Bess returned to his home to discover his bedroom had been burglarized and two of his handguns were missing.

Bess found the two handguns in his 16-year-old nephew’s bedroom at the same residence, which resulted in a confrontation between Bess and his nephew. The 16-year-old shot Bess. Bess was airlifted to The Medical Center, Navicent Health and is in stable condition.

The GBI says 16-year-old is in custody and charges are expected.

If you have additional information, call the Eastman GBI Office at (478) 374-6988 or the Wheeler County Sheriff’s Office at (912) 568-7151.