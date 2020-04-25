UPDATE (Saturday, April 25 at 12 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

COVID-19 GEORGIA TRACKER: UPDATED 4/25/20

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 22,695 cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Georgia as of 12 p.m. on Saturday, April 25, 2020.

Cumulative COVID-19 cases confirmed by DPH:

22,695 total

COVID-19 Confirmed Cases By County*: No. Cases No. Deaths Fulton 2509 91 Dekalb 1734 36 Dougherty 1467 108 Gwinnett 1421 46 Cobb 1377 73 Hall 1027 9 Clayton 632 21 Henry 424 10 Cherokee 371 10 Richmond 355 14 Sumter 349 21 Carroll 321 11 Lee 297 18 Mitchell 288 25 Douglas 276 8 Bartow 274 28 Muscogee 260 4 Bibb 244 6 Forsyth 244 8 Chatham 206 6 Houston 206 13 Upson 194 14 Early 188 15 Coweta 187 4 Baldwin 169 6 Spalding 169 8 Colquitt 166 6 Habersham 165 3 Terrell 164 17 Rockdale 160 6 Newton 159 6 Fayette 158 8 Thomas 157 16 Paulding 156 7 Randolph 152 18 Crisp 151 2 Worth 138 9 Columbia 137 2 Floyd 131 10 Lowndes 131 4 Clarke 127 13 Butts 125 2 Troup 122 4 Barrow 111 3 Dooly 108 7 Ware 103 8 Coffee 100 4 Tift 99 3 Walton 92 3 Calhoun 85 3 Gordon 78 10 Jackson 75 1 Burke 71 3 Macon 68 3 Wilcox 68 6 Turner 62 6 Whitfield 62 4 Decatur 59 1 Walker 59 0 Stephens 56 1 Harris 55 2 Oconee 55 0 Appling 54 4 Laurens 52 1 Pierce 52 2 Dawson 51 1 Glynn 51 1 Greene 51 1 Meriwether 49 0 Grady 48 3 Oglethorpe 48 3 Bryan 47 2 Catoosa 46 0 Polk 43 0 Mcduffie 42 4 Brooks 39 6 Pike 39 2 White 38 0 Peach 37 2 Johnson 36 2 Liberty 35 0 Marion 35 1 Bulloch 34 2 Effingham 34 1 Gilmer 33 0 Washington 33 1 Lamar 32 0 Putnam 31 3 Wilkinson 30 2 Lumpkin 29 0 Camden 28 1 Seminole 27 2 Union 27 2 Haralson 26 1 Toombs 26 3 Miller 25 0 Morgan 25 0 Telfair 25 0 Jones 24 0 Ben Hill 23 0 Dodge 22 0 Murray 22 0 Wilkes 22 0 Fannin 21 0 Madison 21 1 Talbot 21 1 Bacon 20 1 Brantley 20 2 Clay 20 2 Jasper 20 0 Pickens 20 2 Pulaski 20 1 Towns 20 0 Baker 19 2 Emanuel 19 0 Monroe 19 1 Banks 18 0 Stewart 17 0 Cook 16 1 Dade 16 1 Elbert 16 0 Franklin 16 0 Hancock 16 0 Jenkins 16 1 Schley 16 1 Taylor 16 2 Irwin 15 1 Berrien 14 0 Crawford 14 0 Screven 14 1 Chattooga 13 1 Jefferson 13 1 Warren 12 0 Wayne 11 0 Jeff Davis 10 1 Lincoln 10 0 Bleckley 9 0 Heard 9 1 Rabun 9 0 Chattahoochee 8 0 Lanier 8 1 Twiggs 8 0 Atkinson 7 0 Candler 7 0 Charlton 7 0 Clinch 7 0 Webster 7 0 Hart 6 0 Tattnall 6 0 Echols 5 0 Evans 4 0 Mcintosh 4 0 Quitman 3 1 Wheeler 3 0 Long 2 0 Montgomery 2 0 Treutlen 2 0 Unknown 441 0 Non-Georgia Resident 957 10

*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

COVID-19 tests confirmed by DPH:



Total tests: 119,014; Positive tests: 22,695 (19%)

COVID-19 Testing By Lab Type: No. Pos. Tests Total Tests Commercial Lab 21351 111452 Georgia Public Health Lab 1344 7562

COVID-19 hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:



4,326 across the state

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:



904 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Daily Status Report generated at 11:28 a.m. on Saturday, April 25, 2020. The tool updates twice each day.

