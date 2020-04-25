UPDATE (Saturday, April 25 at 12 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

COVID-19 GEORGIA TRACKER: UPDATED 4/25/20
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 22,695 cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Georgia as of 12 p.m. on Saturday, April 25, 2020.
Cumulative COVID-19 cases confirmed by DPH:
- 22,695 total
|COVID-19 Confirmed Cases By County*:
|No. Cases
|No. Deaths
|Fulton
|2509
|91
|Dekalb
|1734
|36
|Dougherty
|1467
|108
|Gwinnett
|1421
|46
|Cobb
|1377
|73
|Hall
|1027
|9
|Clayton
|632
|21
|Henry
|424
|10
|Cherokee
|371
|10
|Richmond
|355
|14
|Sumter
|349
|21
|Carroll
|321
|11
|Lee
|297
|18
|Mitchell
|288
|25
|Douglas
|276
|8
|Bartow
|274
|28
|Muscogee
|260
|4
|Bibb
|244
|6
|Forsyth
|244
|8
|Chatham
|206
|6
|Houston
|206
|13
|Upson
|194
|14
|Early
|188
|15
|Coweta
|187
|4
|Baldwin
|169
|6
|Spalding
|169
|8
|Colquitt
|166
|6
|Habersham
|165
|3
|Terrell
|164
|17
|Rockdale
|160
|6
|Newton
|159
|6
|Fayette
|158
|8
|Thomas
|157
|16
|Paulding
|156
|7
|Randolph
|152
|18
|Crisp
|151
|2
|Worth
|138
|9
|Columbia
|137
|2
|Floyd
|131
|10
|Lowndes
|131
|4
|Clarke
|127
|13
|Butts
|125
|2
|Troup
|122
|4
|Barrow
|111
|3
|Dooly
|108
|7
|Ware
|103
|8
|Coffee
|100
|4
|Tift
|99
|3
|Walton
|92
|3
|Calhoun
|85
|3
|Gordon
|78
|10
|Jackson
|75
|1
|Burke
|71
|3
|Macon
|68
|3
|Wilcox
|68
|6
|Turner
|62
|6
|Whitfield
|62
|4
|Decatur
|59
|1
|Walker
|59
|0
|Stephens
|56
|1
|Harris
|55
|2
|Oconee
|55
|0
|Appling
|54
|4
|Laurens
|52
|1
|Pierce
|52
|2
|Dawson
|51
|1
|Glynn
|51
|1
|Greene
|51
|1
|Meriwether
|49
|0
|Grady
|48
|3
|Oglethorpe
|48
|3
|Bryan
|47
|2
|Catoosa
|46
|0
|Polk
|43
|0
|Mcduffie
|42
|4
|Brooks
|39
|6
|Pike
|39
|2
|White
|38
|0
|Peach
|37
|2
|Johnson
|36
|2
|Liberty
|35
|0
|Marion
|35
|1
|Bulloch
|34
|2
|Effingham
|34
|1
|Gilmer
|33
|0
|Washington
|33
|1
|Lamar
|32
|0
|Putnam
|31
|3
|Wilkinson
|30
|2
|Lumpkin
|29
|0
|Camden
|28
|1
|Seminole
|27
|2
|Union
|27
|2
|Haralson
|26
|1
|Toombs
|26
|3
|Miller
|25
|0
|Morgan
|25
|0
|Telfair
|25
|0
|Jones
|24
|0
|Ben Hill
|23
|0
|Dodge
|22
|0
|Murray
|22
|0
|Wilkes
|22
|0
|Fannin
|21
|0
|Madison
|21
|1
|Talbot
|21
|1
|Bacon
|20
|1
|Brantley
|20
|2
|Clay
|20
|2
|Jasper
|20
|0
|Pickens
|20
|2
|Pulaski
|20
|1
|Towns
|20
|0
|Baker
|19
|2
|Emanuel
|19
|0
|Monroe
|19
|1
|Banks
|18
|0
|Stewart
|17
|0
|Cook
|16
|1
|Dade
|16
|1
|Elbert
|16
|0
|Franklin
|16
|0
|Hancock
|16
|0
|Jenkins
|16
|1
|Schley
|16
|1
|Taylor
|16
|2
|Irwin
|15
|1
|Berrien
|14
|0
|Crawford
|14
|0
|Screven
|14
|1
|Chattooga
|13
|1
|Jefferson
|13
|1
|Warren
|12
|0
|Wayne
|11
|0
|Jeff Davis
|10
|1
|Lincoln
|10
|0
|Bleckley
|9
|0
|Heard
|9
|1
|Rabun
|9
|0
|Chattahoochee
|8
|0
|Lanier
|8
|1
|Twiggs
|8
|0
|Atkinson
|7
|0
|Candler
|7
|0
|Charlton
|7
|0
|Clinch
|7
|0
|Webster
|7
|0
|Hart
|6
|0
|Tattnall
|6
|0
|Echols
|5
|0
|Evans
|4
|0
|Mcintosh
|4
|0
|Quitman
|3
|1
|Wheeler
|3
|0
|Long
|2
|0
|Montgomery
|2
|0
|Treutlen
|2
|0
|Unknown
|441
|0
|Non-Georgia Resident
|957
|10
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known
COVID-19 tests confirmed by DPH:
- Total tests: 119,014; Positive tests: 22,695 (19%)
|COVID-19 Testing By Lab Type:
|No. Pos. Tests
|Total Tests
|Commercial Lab
|21351
|111452
|Georgia Public Health Lab
|1344
|7562
COVID-19 hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:
- 4,326 across the state
COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:
- 904 across the state
Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Daily Status Report generated at 11:28 a.m. on Saturday, April 25, 2020. The tool updates twice each day.