UPDATE (Saturday, April 25 at 12 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Confirmed cases by county as of 12 p.m. on Saturday, April 25, 2020 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)

COVID-19 GEORGIA TRACKER: UPDATED 4/25/20

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 22,695 cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Georgia as of 12 p.m. on Saturday, April 25, 2020.

Cumulative COVID-19 cases confirmed by DPH:

  • 22,695 total
COVID-19 Confirmed Cases By County*: No. Cases No. Deaths
Fulton 2509 91
Dekalb 1734 36
Dougherty 1467 108
Gwinnett 1421 46
Cobb 1377 73
Hall 1027 9
Clayton 632 21
Henry 424 10
Cherokee 371 10
Richmond 355 14
Sumter 349 21
Carroll 321 11
Lee 297 18
Mitchell 288 25
Douglas 276 8
Bartow 274 28
Muscogee 260 4
Bibb 244 6
Forsyth 244 8
Chatham 206 6
Houston 206 13
Upson 194 14
Early 188 15
Coweta 187 4
Baldwin 169 6
Spalding 169 8
Colquitt 166 6
Habersham 165 3
Terrell 164 17
Rockdale 160 6
Newton 159 6
Fayette 158 8
Thomas 157 16
Paulding 156 7
Randolph 152 18
Crisp 151 2
Worth 138 9
Columbia 137 2
Floyd 131 10
Lowndes 131 4
Clarke 127 13
Butts 125 2
Troup 122 4
Barrow 111 3
Dooly 108 7
Ware 103 8
Coffee 100 4
Tift 99 3
Walton 92 3
Calhoun 85 3
Gordon 78 10
Jackson 75 1
Burke 71 3
Macon 68 3
Wilcox 68 6
Turner 62 6
Whitfield 62 4
Decatur 59 1
Walker 59 0
Stephens 56 1
Harris 55 2
Oconee 55 0
Appling 54 4
Laurens 52 1
Pierce 52 2
Dawson 51 1
Glynn 51 1
Greene 51 1
Meriwether 49 0
Grady 48 3
Oglethorpe 48 3
Bryan 47 2
Catoosa 46 0
Polk 43 0
Mcduffie 42 4
Brooks 39 6
Pike 39 2
White 38 0
Peach 37 2
Johnson 36 2
Liberty 35 0
Marion 35 1
Bulloch 34 2
Effingham 34 1
Gilmer 33 0
Washington 33 1
Lamar 32 0
Putnam 31 3
Wilkinson 30 2
Lumpkin 29 0
Camden 28 1
Seminole 27 2
Union 27 2
Haralson 26 1
Toombs 26 3
Miller 25 0
Morgan 25 0
Telfair 25 0
Jones 24 0
Ben Hill 23 0
Dodge 22 0
Murray 22 0
Wilkes 22 0
Fannin 21 0
Madison 21 1
Talbot 21 1
Bacon 20 1
Brantley 20 2
Clay 20 2
Jasper 20 0
Pickens 20 2
Pulaski 20 1
Towns 20 0
Baker 19 2
Emanuel 19 0
Monroe 19 1
Banks 18 0
Stewart 17 0
Cook 16 1
Dade 16 1
Elbert 16 0
Franklin 16 0
Hancock 16 0
Jenkins 16 1
Schley 16 1
Taylor 16 2
Irwin 15 1
Berrien 14 0
Crawford 14 0
Screven 14 1
Chattooga 13 1
Jefferson 13 1
Warren 12 0
Wayne 11 0
Jeff Davis 10 1
Lincoln 10 0
Bleckley 9 0
Heard 9 1
Rabun 9 0
Chattahoochee 8 0
Lanier 8 1
Twiggs 8 0
Atkinson 7 0
Candler 7 0
Charlton 7 0
Clinch 7 0
Webster 7 0
Hart 6 0
Tattnall 6 0
Echols 5 0
Evans 4 0
Mcintosh 4 0
Quitman 3 1
Wheeler 3 0
Long 2 0
Montgomery 2 0
Treutlen 2 0
Unknown 441 0
Non-Georgia Resident 957 10

*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

COVID-19 tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 119,014; Positive tests: 22,695 (19%)
COVID-19 Testing By Lab Type: No. Pos. Tests Total Tests
Commercial Lab 21351 111452
Georgia Public Health Lab 1344 7562

COVID-19 hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 4,326 across the state

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 904 across the state

 

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Daily Status Report generated at 11:28 a.m. on Saturday, April 25, 2020. The tool updates twice each day.

