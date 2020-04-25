UPDATE (Saturday, April 25 at 7 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

COVID-19 GEORGIA TRACKER: UPDATED 4/25/20

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 23,216 cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Georgia as of 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 25, 2020.

Scroll down to see cases by county.

Cumulative COVID-19 cases confirmed by DPH:

23,216 total

COVID-19 Confirmed Cases By County*: No. Cases No. Deaths Fulton 2543 91 Dekalb 1788 36 Dougherty 1470 108 Gwinnett 1460 46 Cobb 1395 74 Hall 1032 9 Clayton 642 21 Henry 436 10 Cherokee 368 10 Richmond 355 14 Sumter 350 21 Carroll 325 11 Lee 299 18 Mitchell 287 25 Bartow 283 28 Douglas 276 8 Muscogee 270 4 Forsyth 249 8 Bibb 247 6 Chatham 206 6 Houston 206 13 Upson 196 14 Early 194 15 Spalding 189 8 Coweta 187 4 Baldwin 180 6 Habersham 170 3 Newton 166 6 Colquitt 165 6 Terrell 165 17 Rockdale 162 6 Fayette 161 8 Paulding 159 7 Thomas 157 16 Randolph 153 19 Crisp 151 2 Worth 140 9 Columbia 138 2 Floyd 133 10 Lowndes 131 4 Clarke 127 13 Butts 125 2 Troup 122 4 Barrow 111 3 Dooly 108 7 Ware 105 8 Coffee 103 4 Tift 100 3 Walton 97 3 Calhoun 86 3 Gordon 81 10 Jackson 75 1 Burke 71 3 Macon 68 3 Wilcox 68 6 Whitfield 63 4 Turner 62 6 Decatur 60 1 Walker 59 0 Stephens 56 1 Harris 55 2 Oconee 55 0 Appling 54 4 Greene 53 1 Laurens 52 1 Pierce 52 2 Dawson 51 1 Glynn 51 1 Meriwether 49 0 Grady 48 3 Oglethorpe 48 3 Bryan 47 2 Catoosa 46 0 Polk 45 0 Mcduffie 43 4 Brooks 39 6 Pike 39 2 Marion 38 1 White 38 0 Peach 37 2 Gilmer 36 0 Johnson 36 2 Liberty 35 0 Bulloch 34 2 Effingham 34 1 Washington 34 1 Lamar 33 0 Putnam 31 3 Wilkinson 30 2 Lumpkin 29 0 Camden 28 1 Miller 28 0 Union 28 2 Seminole 27 2 Toombs 27 3 Haralson 26 1 Jones 26 0 Telfair 26 0 Morgan 24 0 Murray 24 0 Ben Hill 23 0 Dodge 23 0 Madison 23 1 Wilkes 22 0 Bacon 21 1 Brantley 21 2 Fannin 21 0 Talbot 21 1 Clay 20 2 Jasper 20 0 Pickens 20 2 Pulaski 20 1 Towns 20 0 Baker 19 2 Emanuel 19 0 Monroe 19 1 Banks 18 0 Franklin 17 0 Hancock 17 0 Stewart 17 0 Berrien 16 0 Cook 16 1 Dade 16 1 Elbert 16 0 Jenkins 16 1 Schley 16 1 Taylor 16 2 Irwin 15 1 Crawford 14 0 Screven 14 1 Chattooga 13 1 Jefferson 13 1 Warren 12 0 Jeff Davis 11 1 Wayne 11 0 Lincoln 10 0 Bleckley 9 0 Heard 9 1 Rabun 9 0 Chattahoochee 8 0 Lanier 8 1 Twiggs 8 0 Atkinson 7 0 Candler 7 0 Charlton 7 0 Clinch 7 0 Webster 7 0 Hart 6 0 Tattnall 6 0 Echols 5 0 Evans 4 0 Mcintosh 4 0 Long 3 0 Quitman 3 1 Wheeler 3 0 Montgomery 2 0 Treutlen 2 0 Unknown 608 1 Non-Georgia Resident 991 10

*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

COVID-19 tests confirmed by DPH:



Total tests: 119,014; Positive tests: 23,216 (20%)

COVID-19 Testing By Lab Type: No. Pos. Tests Total Tests Commercial Lab 21876 111452 Georgia Public Health Lab 1340 7562

COVID-19 hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:



4,353 across the state

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:



907 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Daily Status Report generated at 6:28 p.m. on Saturday, April 25, 2020. The tool updates twice each day.

