UPDATE (Saturday, April 25 at 7 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Confirmed cases by county as of 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 25, 2020 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)

COVID-19 GEORGIA TRACKER: UPDATED 4/25/20

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 23,216 cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Georgia as of 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 25, 2020.

Scroll down to see cases by county.

Cumulative COVID-19 cases confirmed by DPH:

  • 23,216 total
COVID-19 Confirmed Cases By County*: No. Cases No. Deaths
Fulton 2543 91
Dekalb 1788 36
Dougherty 1470 108
Gwinnett 1460 46
Cobb 1395 74
Hall 1032 9
Clayton 642 21
Henry 436 10
Cherokee 368 10
Richmond 355 14
Sumter 350 21
Carroll 325 11
Lee 299 18
Mitchell 287 25
Bartow 283 28
Douglas 276 8
Muscogee 270 4
Forsyth 249 8
Bibb 247 6
Chatham 206 6
Houston 206 13
Upson 196 14
Early 194 15
Spalding 189 8
Coweta 187 4
Baldwin 180 6
Habersham 170 3
Newton 166 6
Colquitt 165 6
Terrell 165 17
Rockdale 162 6
Fayette 161 8
Paulding 159 7
Thomas 157 16
Randolph 153 19
Crisp 151 2
Worth 140 9
Columbia 138 2
Floyd 133 10
Lowndes 131 4
Clarke 127 13
Butts 125 2
Troup 122 4
Barrow 111 3
Dooly 108 7
Ware 105 8
Coffee 103 4
Tift 100 3
Walton 97 3
Calhoun 86 3
Gordon 81 10
Jackson 75 1
Burke 71 3
Macon 68 3
Wilcox 68 6
Whitfield 63 4
Turner 62 6
Decatur 60 1
Walker 59 0
Stephens 56 1
Harris 55 2
Oconee 55 0
Appling 54 4
Greene 53 1
Laurens 52 1
Pierce 52 2
Dawson 51 1
Glynn 51 1
Meriwether 49 0
Grady 48 3
Oglethorpe 48 3
Bryan 47 2
Catoosa 46 0
Polk 45 0
Mcduffie 43 4
Brooks 39 6
Pike 39 2
Marion 38 1
White 38 0
Peach 37 2
Gilmer 36 0
Johnson 36 2
Liberty 35 0
Bulloch 34 2
Effingham 34 1
Washington 34 1
Lamar 33 0
Putnam 31 3
Wilkinson 30 2
Lumpkin 29 0
Camden 28 1
Miller 28 0
Union 28 2
Seminole 27 2
Toombs 27 3
Haralson 26 1
Jones 26 0
Telfair 26 0
Morgan 24 0
Murray 24 0
Ben Hill 23 0
Dodge 23 0
Madison 23 1
Wilkes 22 0
Bacon 21 1
Brantley 21 2
Fannin 21 0
Talbot 21 1
Clay 20 2
Jasper 20 0
Pickens 20 2
Pulaski 20 1
Towns 20 0
Baker 19 2
Emanuel 19 0
Monroe 19 1
Banks 18 0
Franklin 17 0
Hancock 17 0
Stewart 17 0
Berrien 16 0
Cook 16 1
Dade 16 1
Elbert 16 0
Jenkins 16 1
Schley 16 1
Taylor 16 2
Irwin 15 1
Crawford 14 0
Screven 14 1
Chattooga 13 1
Jefferson 13 1
Warren 12 0
Jeff Davis 11 1
Wayne 11 0
Lincoln 10 0
Bleckley 9 0
Heard 9 1
Rabun 9 0
Chattahoochee 8 0
Lanier 8 1
Twiggs 8 0
Atkinson 7 0
Candler 7 0
Charlton 7 0
Clinch 7 0
Webster 7 0
Hart 6 0
Tattnall 6 0
Echols 5 0
Evans 4 0
Mcintosh 4 0
Long 3 0
Quitman 3 1
Wheeler 3 0
Montgomery 2 0
Treutlen 2 0
Unknown 608 1
Non-Georgia Resident 991 10

*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

 

COVID-19 tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 119,014; Positive tests: 23,216 (20%)
COVID-19 Testing By Lab Type: No. Pos. Tests Total Tests
Commercial Lab 21876 111452
Georgia Public Health Lab 1340 7562

COVID-19 hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 4,353 across the state

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 907 across the state

 

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Daily Status Report generated at 6:28 p.m. on Saturday, April 25, 2020. The tool updates twice each day.

