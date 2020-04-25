UPDATE (Sunday, April 26 at 7 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

COVID-19 GEORGIA TRACKER: UPDATED 4/26/20

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 23,481 cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Georgia as of 7 p.m. on Sunday, April 26, 2020.

Cumulative COVID-19 cases confirmed by DPH:

23,481 total (scroll down to see cases by county)

COVID-19 Confirmed Cases By County*: No. Cases No. Deaths Fulton 2545 94 Dekalb 1800 36 Gwinnett 1504 47 Dougherty 1470 108 Cobb 1428 75 Hall 1033 11 Clayton 641 21 Henry 451 10 Cherokee 374 10 Richmond 360 14 Sumter 356 21 Carroll 326 11 Lee 302 18 Mitchell 290 26 Bartow 286 28 Douglas 278 8 Muscogee 275 4 Forsyth 252 8 Bibb 248 6 Houston 209 13 Chatham 206 6 Early 198 15 Upson 197 14 Spalding 190 8 Coweta 188 4 Baldwin 181 6 Habersham 171 3 Newton 166 6 Colquitt 165 6 Terrell 165 17 Fayette 161 8 Rockdale 161 6 Paulding 160 7 Thomas 158 16 Crisp 153 2 Randolph 153 19 Columbia 143 2 Worth 141 9 Floyd 133 10 Lowndes 131 4 Butts 126 3 Troup 126 4 Clarke 123 13 Dooly 112 7 Barrow 108 3 Coffee 107 4 Ware 107 8 Tift 102 4 Walton 95 3 Calhoun 85 3 Gordon 81 10 Burke 77 3 Jackson 73 1 Macon 70 3 Stephens 70 1 Wilcox 68 6 Turner 63 6 Whitfield 63 4 Decatur 60 1 Walker 59 0 Appling 56 4 Harris 56 2 Greene 53 1 Oconee 53 0 Laurens 52 1 Pierce 52 2 Dawson 51 1 Glynn 51 1 Meriwether 49 0 Grady 48 3 Bryan 47 2 Oglethorpe 47 3 Catoosa 46 0 Gilmer 46 0 Polk 46 0 Mcduffie 43 4 Brooks 39 6 Pike 39 2 Marion 38 1 White 38 0 Peach 37 2 Johnson 36 2 Liberty 35 0 Bulloch 34 2 Effingham 34 1 Washington 34 1 Lamar 33 0 Union 32 2 Putnam 31 3 Wilkinson 31 2 Lumpkin 29 0 Miller 29 0 Camden 28 1 Seminole 27 2 Toombs 27 3 Haralson 26 1 Jones 26 0 Telfair 26 0 Murray 24 0 Ben Hill 23 0 Dodge 23 0 Fannin 23 0 Wilkes 23 0 Madison 22 1 Morgan 22 0 Bacon 21 1 Brantley 21 2 Pickens 21 2 Talbot 21 1 Clay 20 2 Jasper 20 0 Monroe 20 1 Pulaski 20 1 Towns 20 0 Baker 19 2 Elbert 19 0 Emanuel 19 0 Banks 18 0 Hancock 18 0 Cook 17 1 Franklin 17 0 Stewart 17 0 Berrien 16 0 Dade 16 1 Jenkins 16 1 Schley 16 1 Taylor 16 2 Irwin 15 1 Crawford 14 0 Jefferson 14 1 Screven 14 1 Chattooga 13 1 Warren 12 0 Jeff Davis 11 1 Wayne 11 0 Lincoln 10 0 Bleckley 9 0 Heard 9 1 Rabun 9 0 Candler 8 0 Chattahoochee 8 0 Lanier 8 1 Webster 8 1 Atkinson 7 0 Charlton 7 0 Clinch 7 0 Tattnall 7 0 Twiggs 7 0 Hart 6 0 Echols 5 0 Evans 4 0 Mcintosh 4 0 Long 3 0 Quitman 3 1 Wheeler 3 0 Montgomery 2 0 Treutlen 2 0 Unknown 622 0 Non-Georgia Resident 1022 9

- Advertisement -

*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Related Article: Macon neighborhood helps local business with virtual pizza party

COVID-19 tests confirmed by DPH:



Total tests: 122,604; Positive tests: 23,481 (19%)

COVID-19 Testing By Lab Type: No. Pos. Tests Total Tests Commercial Lab 22051 113706 Georgia Public Health Lab 1430 8898



COVID-19 hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:



4,377 across the state

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:



916 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Daily Status Report generated at 6:27 p.m. on Sunday, April 26, 2020. The tool updates twice each day.

