Warner Robins woman shot in chest following altercation

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Warner Robins Police say a woman is recovering after being shot in the chest Friday night.

A police news release says it happened just before 10 o’clock at 800 Leisure Lake Drive.

- Advertisement -

Officers say the victim, who was shot after going to the home of an acquaintance to confront her about a continuing dispute between the two, was taken to The Medical Center, Navicent Health with non-life threatening injuries.

No charges have been filed yet, but the investigation is ongoing.

If you additional information, contact Detective Scott Nix at (478) 302-5380 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME.

Related Article: Two men charged with shooting at kids

Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.