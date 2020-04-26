Kemp announces new mobile testing initiative for Georgia

ATLANTA (AP) – Gov. Brian Kemp is announcing a new mobile testing initiative for Georgia communities without easy access to test sites.

Kemp announced Sunday the launch of a mobile COVID-19 testing initiative to set up drive-thru sites in more far-flung communities. Starting Monday, the mobile unit will rotate among Augusta, Milledgeville and Tifton.

- Advertisement -

Georgia has ranked in the bottom nationally in per capita testing, a key component in preventing a resurgence of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

Critics have said that Kemp’s order to restart some businesses was premature despite a bump in screenings this week.