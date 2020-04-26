New lawn care company expands to Macon, brings jobs during pandemic

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — It may be time to get your lawn cut after the statewide stay-at-home order.

Many lawn care businesses have been impacted by the pandemic that left homeowners, senior citizens, and businesses with uncut grass.

For those unable to use their lawnmower, a Macon company now offers its services.

GreenPal — an app that connects homeowners with local lawn care professionals — is the “Uber of lawn care.”

“After successfully launching in 200 other markets, we are excited to help homeowners in Macon find reliable, safe, and local lawn care,” said co-founder Gene Caballero.

Caballero says the app allows users to find local, pre-screened lawn professionals. He says homeowners can list their yards with their desired service date and lawn care needs.

“Vetted lawn care pros can then bid on their properties based on the Google street and aerial images and any other lawn details the homeowner provides,” Caballero said. “Homeowners can then select whom they want to work with based on the vendor’s ratings, reviews, and price.”

Once a vendor has completed the service, the lawn care pro will send a photo of the completed work.

Customers can make payments online, which will process once the job is finished.

To become a vendor or to find lawn care service, click here.