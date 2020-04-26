‘NoSweat thin liners’ to help essential workers, gym goers during pandemic

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – As businesses prepare to reopen, most people will flock to the local gyms to restart their fitness routines.

Although gyms will implement extra sanitizing and cleaning steps, experts say many gym-goers are guilty of touching the equipment and then touching their face to wipe away sweat. This is a big issue during the pandemic.

- Advertisement -

Sweat management experts from NoSweat say they want to help stop the spread of germs and the virus with a new product. The product helps Georgians deal with sweat issues.

They call the product “NoSweat thin liners”. It is designed to instantly absorb sweat on your face while exercising or doing intense work.

“On average a person touches their face 20 to 23 times per hour,” said Donald Constable, a national sales director of NoSweat. “And that is one of the main ways you can contract this virus by touching a contaminated surface after touching your face. Our liners are going to help eliminate that need.”

The liners are performance, safety, and hygiene based for anyone to use.

The company says they are working to provide more thin liners to essential workers in Georgia.

Click here for more.