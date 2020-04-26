Stepdaughter charged with murder of Macon mother

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies make an arrest in connection to the shooting death of a 36-year-old mother.

Deputies arrested the victim’s stepdaughter, 19-year-old Passion Latrice Watkins. Watkins is charged with malice murder, aggravated assault, cruelty to children and feticide (the abortion of a fetus) in the shooting death of 36-year-old Melanie Power.

- Advertisement -

Just before 6:30 Sunday morning, deputies responded to a death reported in the 1000 block of Radio Drive. That’s where deputies reported finding Power in the bed shot in the head. She was pronounced deceased on scene. Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones says the victim was eight-months pregnant and scheduled for a C-section later this week.

Deputies say the victim’s 11-year-old son ran from the home to get help after he woke up to his step-sister attacking him and his mother. Deputies later arrested Watkins on Pansy Avenue sitting inside of a park. She was taken into custody for questioning and later arrested.

The 11-year-old was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries and later released to the custody of family members.