UPDATE (Sunday, April 26 at 7 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

COVID-19 GEORGIA TRACKER: UPDATED 4/26/20
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 23,481 cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Georgia as of 7 p.m. on Sunday, April 26, 2020.
Cumulative COVID-19 cases confirmed by DPH:
- 23,481 total (scroll down to see cases by county)
|COVID-19 Confirmed Cases By County*:
|No. Cases
|No. Deaths
|Fulton
|2545
|94
|Dekalb
|1800
|36
|Gwinnett
|1504
|47
|Dougherty
|1470
|108
|Cobb
|1428
|75
|Hall
|1033
|11
|Clayton
|641
|21
|Henry
|451
|10
|Cherokee
|374
|10
|Richmond
|360
|14
|Sumter
|356
|21
|Carroll
|326
|11
|Lee
|302
|18
|Mitchell
|290
|26
|Bartow
|286
|28
|Douglas
|278
|8
|Muscogee
|275
|4
|Forsyth
|252
|8
|Bibb
|248
|6
|Houston
|209
|13
|Chatham
|206
|6
|Early
|198
|15
|Upson
|197
|14
|Spalding
|190
|8
|Coweta
|188
|4
|Baldwin
|181
|6
|Habersham
|171
|3
|Newton
|166
|6
|Colquitt
|165
|6
|Terrell
|165
|17
|Fayette
|161
|8
|Rockdale
|161
|6
|Paulding
|160
|7
|Thomas
|158
|16
|Crisp
|153
|2
|Randolph
|153
|19
|Columbia
|143
|2
|Worth
|141
|9
|Floyd
|133
|10
|Lowndes
|131
|4
|Butts
|126
|3
|Troup
|126
|4
|Clarke
|123
|13
|Dooly
|112
|7
|Barrow
|108
|3
|Coffee
|107
|4
|Ware
|107
|8
|Tift
|102
|4
|Walton
|95
|3
|Calhoun
|85
|3
|Gordon
|81
|10
|Burke
|77
|3
|Jackson
|73
|1
|Macon
|70
|3
|Stephens
|70
|1
|Wilcox
|68
|6
|Turner
|63
|6
|Whitfield
|63
|4
|Decatur
|60
|1
|Walker
|59
|0
|Appling
|56
|4
|Harris
|56
|2
|Greene
|53
|1
|Oconee
|53
|0
|Laurens
|52
|1
|Pierce
|52
|2
|Dawson
|51
|1
|Glynn
|51
|1
|Meriwether
|49
|0
|Grady
|48
|3
|Bryan
|47
|2
|Oglethorpe
|47
|3
|Catoosa
|46
|0
|Gilmer
|46
|0
|Polk
|46
|0
|Mcduffie
|43
|4
|Brooks
|39
|6
|Pike
|39
|2
|Marion
|38
|1
|White
|38
|0
|Peach
|37
|2
|Johnson
|36
|2
|Liberty
|35
|0
|Bulloch
|34
|2
|Effingham
|34
|1
|Washington
|34
|1
|Lamar
|33
|0
|Union
|32
|2
|Putnam
|31
|3
|Wilkinson
|31
|2
|Lumpkin
|29
|0
|Miller
|29
|0
|Camden
|28
|1
|Seminole
|27
|2
|Toombs
|27
|3
|Haralson
|26
|1
|Jones
|26
|0
|Telfair
|26
|0
|Murray
|24
|0
|Ben Hill
|23
|0
|Dodge
|23
|0
|Fannin
|23
|0
|Wilkes
|23
|0
|Madison
|22
|1
|Morgan
|22
|0
|Bacon
|21
|1
|Brantley
|21
|2
|Pickens
|21
|2
|Talbot
|21
|1
|Clay
|20
|2
|Jasper
|20
|0
|Monroe
|20
|1
|Pulaski
|20
|1
|Towns
|20
|0
|Baker
|19
|2
|Elbert
|19
|0
|Emanuel
|19
|0
|Banks
|18
|0
|Hancock
|18
|0
|Cook
|17
|1
|Franklin
|17
|0
|Stewart
|17
|0
|Berrien
|16
|0
|Dade
|16
|1
|Jenkins
|16
|1
|Schley
|16
|1
|Taylor
|16
|2
|Irwin
|15
|1
|Crawford
|14
|0
|Jefferson
|14
|1
|Screven
|14
|1
|Chattooga
|13
|1
|Warren
|12
|0
|Jeff Davis
|11
|1
|Wayne
|11
|0
|Lincoln
|10
|0
|Bleckley
|9
|0
|Heard
|9
|1
|Rabun
|9
|0
|Candler
|8
|0
|Chattahoochee
|8
|0
|Lanier
|8
|1
|Webster
|8
|1
|Atkinson
|7
|0
|Charlton
|7
|0
|Clinch
|7
|0
|Tattnall
|7
|0
|Twiggs
|7
|0
|Hart
|6
|0
|Echols
|5
|0
|Evans
|4
|0
|Mcintosh
|4
|0
|Long
|3
|0
|Quitman
|3
|1
|Wheeler
|3
|0
|Montgomery
|2
|0
|Treutlen
|2
|0
|Unknown
|622
|0
|Non-Georgia Resident
|1022
|9
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known
COVID-19 tests confirmed by DPH:
- Total tests: 122,604; Positive tests: 23,481 (19%)
|COVID-19 Testing By Lab Type:
|No. Pos. Tests
|Total Tests
|Commercial Lab
|22051
|113706
|Georgia Public Health Lab
|1430
|8898
COVID-19 hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:
- 4,377 across the state
COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:
- 916 across the state
Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Daily Status Report generated at 6:27 p.m. on Sunday, April 26, 2020. The tool updates twice each day.