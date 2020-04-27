UPDATE – 10 a.m. on Monday, April 27th: Cherokee Graham was arrested Monday morning, according to a post on the Houston County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Division’s Facebook page. He’s being held at the Houston County Detention Center.

ORIGINAL STORY:

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Houston County Sheriff’s deputies are looking for a man who they ran from them twice.

According to a post on the Houston County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Division’s Facebook page, Cherokee Graham was pulled over on Watson Boulevard near North Houston Road in Warner Robins Saturday for traffic violations. Graham pulled into a parking lot and then ran from the deputy who pulled him over. After a short pursuit, he was arrested.

Deputies say Graham began complaining of medical issues and was taken to Houston County Medical Center. After being cleared by hospital staff, Graham was taken to the parking lot where he ran from the deputy who was waiting for him.

Houston County Sheriff’s deputies, Warner Robins police and members of the Georgia State Patrol Aviation Division looked for Graham, but couldn’t find him. Deputies are not sure if he was picked up by a car in the area.

Graham is 6 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a maroon t-shirt and jeans.

Graham has several felony and misdemeanor warrants for his arrest.

If you see him or know where he is, call the Houston County Sheriff’s Office at (478)542-2080