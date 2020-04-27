Nice weather continues on Tuesday, storms possible Wednesday

Sunshine stuck around for much of the weekend and now the start of the week in Middle Georgia. We get another beautiful day on Tuesday across the area before we see our next storm system roll through.

Tomorrow high pressure will keep our skies mostly clear and allow highs to warm into the low 80’s.



By Wednesday we start to see a pattern change with a cold front quickly sweeping through the area. We will manage to get enough daytime heating to see 80’s once again by the time storms fire up in the afternoon.



As far as severe weather is concerned for Wednesday, it is possible we could see a few strong, even severe storms pop up. Mainly these would be along the front.

Main threats would be damaging winds, hail, and heavy rain.



Behind the front we get a quick cool down with highs on Thursday topping out in the low 70’s. Sunshine returns through the rest of the week as high pressure takes back over.

The biggest change as we move into the weekend will be the heat! Highs by Sunday are likely to be in the 90’s!