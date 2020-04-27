Local organizations partner to offer COVID-19 testing

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Historic Macon is partnering with Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church and Georgia’s Army National Guard to offer free COVID-19 tests.

According to a news release from Historic Macon, the tests are for residents ages 18 and older, without a referral.

Organizers, including the Beall’s Hill Neighborhood Association, estimated needing 75 swab test kits for the event. However, online registration was overwhelming and filled quickly, according to the news release.

Organizer stress that strict social-distancing guidelines will be enforced.

On the day of the test, residents must provide a phone number during registration. Organizers say test results will be sent by phone within 72 hours.

Event information

WHO: Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church, Historic Macon Foundation

WHAT: Free COVID-19 tests

WHEN: 10:30 a.m.- 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 28

WHERE: Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church, 777 Elm St., Macon

Organizers say another round of tests will be offered at the church on May 5.