Local kindergartner making lemonade for charities

DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Most 5-year-olds are using their free time during the pandemic to play and spend quality time with their families, but Jaycee Grinstead is using hers to make lemonade.

Jaycee isn’t your average 5-year-old. She loves to cook and has a heart for helping others. Her mother, LeAnn Grinstead, said when Jaycee wanted to start a lemonade business that donates money to charity, she was proud but not surprised.

“Her dad and I are so proud of her for wanting to do this, and for having a big heart,” LeAnn said. “She has picked several different charities, the first one for the month of April was the Ronald McDonald House, so we’ll cut off after deliveries for that today.”

When Jaycee decided to open a lemonade business, she told her mom she wanted to donate her profits to the Ronald McDonald House in Macon. She said the non-profit helped her family in a time of need.

Jaycee’s younger brother, Steven, was born two weeks early and needed to be kept in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at The Medical Center, Navicent Health. The Grinstead family was able to stay in the Ronald McDonald House across the street from the NICU.

Leann Grinstead says although it was a scary time for her family, she’s glad they can give back to the charity that helped them so much.

“It’s nice to be able to give back and to say we raised enough money to have a family stay however many nights for free,” she said.

The business will continue selling lemonade and has also started selling desserts. Jaycee’s This Or That Lemonade Shack plans to donate money to the Beverly Knight Olson’s Children Hospital in May.

After selling lemonade for two weeks, Jaycee has raised $150 for the Ronald McDonald House. This will allow families in need to stay for 10 nights at the non-profit facility.