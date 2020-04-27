Middle Georgia Police Benevolent Association endorses Miller for mayor

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Middle Georgia chapter of the Police Benevolent Association (PBA) of Georgia endorsed candidate Lester Miller to be the next mayor of Macon-Bibb.

That’s according to a news release sent Monday by Miller’s campaign.

“The endorsement decision was made after an interview process with the candidates, which included questions surrounding protections for earned pensions and potential salary increases,” the release said. “PBA is the third local organization representing firefighters and police officers to endorse Miller for Mayor of Macon-Bibb.”

“This endorsement is truly humbling for me and for our campaign,” Miller said. “From the beginning of this campaign, I’ve made it clear that improving public safety and supporting our first responders are my top priorities. To have the local Police Benevolent Association on our side in this campaign, along with the first responders they represent, shows that our vision for the future of public safety in Macon is the right one. Our first responders can count on me to ensure that public safety is job one, no exceptions.”

Miller is running against Larry Schlesinger, Blake Sullivan, Cliffard Whitby and Marc Whitfield.

The election is scheduled for June 9.