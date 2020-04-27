Quiet start to week

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – High pressure will keep things quiet here in Middle Georgia for a couple of days.

TODAY.

Under a sunny sky, temperatures will top out in the middle to upper 70’s across the region this afternoon. Another cool night is expected with overnight lows falling into the upper 40’s.

TOMORROW.

High pressure will slide off the east coast and a few clouds will move in during the afternoon. We’re still mostly sunny and that will allow temperatures to top out n the low 80’s during the afternoon before falling into the middle 50’s overnight.

EXTENDED.

A cold front will move through on Wednesday and will bring scattered showers and a few thunderstorms to the area. A few showers linger into Thursday morning before we dry out and warm up as we head into the weekend.

