Economic expert weighs in on reopening of Georgia businesses

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – An expert is weighing in on how the reopening of businesses throughout Georgia will impact the economy.

According to Money Geek, consumers could improve the economy whether or not the shelter-in-place order changes.

Money Geek experts say although employee layoffs are expected to rise, there are ways businesses and residents can find resources as the community returns to normal.

“We are going to learn a lot in the first couple of days as businesses start to reopen up more,” said Doug Milnes, the head of data analytics at Money Geek. “Once we get a couple more days under our belts, we really will start to see how consumers are behaving. And that’s really going to impact our economic situation.”

Money Geek released a resource guide to help residents and businesses who may need support during the pandemic.

