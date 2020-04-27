UPDATE (Monday, April 27 at 12 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

COVID-19 GEORGIA TRACKER: UPDATED 4/27/20
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 23,773 cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Georgia as of 12 p.m. on Monday, April 27.
|COVID-19 Confirmed Cases By County*:
|No. Cases
|No. Deaths
|Fulton
|2593
|95
|Dekalb
|1821
|36
|Gwinnett
|1520
|50
|Dougherty
|1474
|108
|Cobb
|1452
|75
|Hall
|1039
|11
|Clayton
|643
|21
|Henry
|455
|10
|Cherokee
|376
|10
|Richmond
|369
|14
|Sumter
|361
|23
|Carroll
|329
|12
|Lee
|302
|18
|Mitchell
|293
|26
|Bartow
|288
|28
|Douglas
|281
|10
|Muscogee
|280
|4
|Forsyth
|260
|8
|Bibb
|252
|7
|Houston
|211
|13
|Chatham
|206
|7
|Upson
|200
|15
|Early
|199
|15
|Spalding
|192
|8
|Coweta
|188
|4
|Baldwin
|181
|6
|Habersham
|175
|3
|Colquitt
|169
|6
|Newton
|167
|6
|Fayette
|165
|8
|Terrell
|165
|17
|Rockdale
|163
|6
|Paulding
|161
|7
|Thomas
|159
|16
|Randolph
|156
|19
|Crisp
|155
|2
|Columbia
|145
|2
|Worth
|142
|9
|Lowndes
|136
|4
|Floyd
|133
|11
|Troup
|132
|4
|Clarke
|127
|13
|Butts
|126
|3
|Dooly
|113
|7
|Ware
|110
|8
|Barrow
|109
|4
|Coffee
|109
|4
|Tift
|100
|4
|Walton
|97
|3
|Calhoun
|85
|3
|Gordon
|81
|12
|Burke
|77
|3
|Jackson
|75
|1
|Stephens
|71
|1
|Macon
|70
|3
|Wilcox
|69
|7
|Whitfield
|67
|4
|Turner
|64
|8
|Decatur
|62
|1
|Walker
|59
|0
|Appling
|56
|5
|Harris
|56
|2
|Oconee
|56
|0
|Pierce
|54
|2
|Greene
|53
|1
|Laurens
|52
|1
|Dawson
|51
|1
|Glynn
|51
|1
|Grady
|51
|3
|Brooks
|49
|6
|Meriwether
|49
|0
|Bryan
|48
|2
|Oglethorpe
|48
|3
|Gilmer
|47
|0
|Catoosa
|46
|0
|Polk
|46
|0
|Mcduffie
|43
|4
|White
|41
|0
|Marion
|39
|1
|Pike
|39
|2
|Peach
|38
|2
|Johnson
|36
|2
|Liberty
|35
|0
|Bulloch
|34
|2
|Effingham
|34
|1
|Washington
|34
|1
|Lamar
|33
|0
|Union
|32
|2
|Putnam
|31
|5
|Wilkinson
|31
|2
|Lumpkin
|30
|1
|Miller
|29
|0
|Camden
|28
|1
|Seminole
|28
|2
|Toombs
|28
|3
|Haralson
|27
|1
|Jones
|26
|0
|Ben Hill
|24
|0
|Morgan
|24
|0
|Murray
|24
|0
|Telfair
|24
|0
|Dodge
|23
|0
|Fannin
|23
|0
|Wilkes
|23
|0
|Madison
|22
|1
|Monroe
|22
|1
|Bacon
|21
|1
|Brantley
|21
|2
|Pickens
|21
|2
|Talbot
|21
|1
|Baker
|20
|2
|Clay
|20
|2
|Jasper
|20
|0
|Pulaski
|20
|1
|Towns
|20
|0
|Elbert
|19
|0
|Emanuel
|19
|0
|Hancock
|18
|0
|Banks
|17
|0
|Cook
|17
|1
|Dade
|17
|1
|Franklin
|17
|0
|Stewart
|17
|0
|Jenkins
|16
|1
|Schley
|16
|1
|Taylor
|16
|2
|Berrien
|15
|0
|Irwin
|15
|1
|Crawford
|14
|0
|Jefferson
|14
|1
|Screven
|14
|1
|Chattooga
|13
|1
|Jeff Davis
|13
|1
|Warren
|12
|0
|Wayne
|11
|0
|Heard
|10
|1
|Lincoln
|10
|0
|Bleckley
|9
|0
|Chattahoochee
|9
|0
|Hart
|9
|0
|Rabun
|9
|0
|Webster
|9
|2
|Candler
|8
|0
|Lanier
|8
|1
|Atkinson
|7
|0
|Charlton
|7
|0
|Clinch
|7
|0
|Tattnall
|7
|0
|Twiggs
|7
|0
|Echols
|5
|0
|Evans
|4
|0
|Mcintosh
|4
|0
|Long
|3
|0
|Quitman
|3
|1
|Wheeler
|3
|0
|Montgomery
|2
|0
|Treutlen
|2
|0
|Unknown
|633
|1
|Non-Georgia Resident
|1027
|10
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known
COVID-19 tests confirmed by DPH:
- Total tests: 127,169; Positive tests: 23,773 (19%)
|COVID-19 Testing By Lab Type:
|No. Pos. Tests
|Total Tests
|Commercial Lab
|22342
|117758
|Georgia Public Health Lab
|1431
|9411
COVID-19 hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:
- 4,433 across the state
COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:
- 942 across the state
Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Daily Status Report generated at 11:27 a.m. on Monday, April 27, 2020. The tool updates twice each day.