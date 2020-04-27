UPDATE (Monday, April 27 at 12 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

COVID-19 GEORGIA TRACKER: UPDATED 4/27/20

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 23,773 cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Georgia as of 12 p.m. on Monday, April 27.

COVID-19 Confirmed Cases By County*: No. Cases No. Deaths Fulton 2593 95 Dekalb 1821 36 Gwinnett 1520 50 Dougherty 1474 108 Cobb 1452 75 Hall 1039 11 Clayton 643 21 Henry 455 10 Cherokee 376 10 Richmond 369 14 Sumter 361 23 Carroll 329 12 Lee 302 18 Mitchell 293 26 Bartow 288 28 Douglas 281 10 Muscogee 280 4 Forsyth 260 8 Bibb 252 7 Houston 211 13 Chatham 206 7 Upson 200 15 Early 199 15 Spalding 192 8 Coweta 188 4 Baldwin 181 6 Habersham 175 3 Colquitt 169 6 Newton 167 6 Fayette 165 8 Terrell 165 17 Rockdale 163 6 Paulding 161 7 Thomas 159 16 Randolph 156 19 Crisp 155 2 Columbia 145 2 Worth 142 9 Lowndes 136 4 Floyd 133 11 Troup 132 4 Clarke 127 13 Butts 126 3 Dooly 113 7 Ware 110 8 Barrow 109 4 Coffee 109 4 Tift 100 4 Walton 97 3 Calhoun 85 3 Gordon 81 12 Burke 77 3 Jackson 75 1 Stephens 71 1 Macon 70 3 Wilcox 69 7 Whitfield 67 4 Turner 64 8 Decatur 62 1 Walker 59 0 Appling 56 5 Harris 56 2 Oconee 56 0 Pierce 54 2 Greene 53 1 Laurens 52 1 Dawson 51 1 Glynn 51 1 Grady 51 3 Brooks 49 6 Meriwether 49 0 Bryan 48 2 Oglethorpe 48 3 Gilmer 47 0 Catoosa 46 0 Polk 46 0 Mcduffie 43 4 White 41 0 Marion 39 1 Pike 39 2 Peach 38 2 Johnson 36 2 Liberty 35 0 Bulloch 34 2 Effingham 34 1 Washington 34 1 Lamar 33 0 Union 32 2 Putnam 31 5 Wilkinson 31 2 Lumpkin 30 1 Miller 29 0 Camden 28 1 Seminole 28 2 Toombs 28 3 Haralson 27 1 Jones 26 0 Ben Hill 24 0 Morgan 24 0 Murray 24 0 Telfair 24 0 Dodge 23 0 Fannin 23 0 Wilkes 23 0 Madison 22 1 Monroe 22 1 Bacon 21 1 Brantley 21 2 Pickens 21 2 Talbot 21 1 Baker 20 2 Clay 20 2 Jasper 20 0 Pulaski 20 1 Towns 20 0 Elbert 19 0 Emanuel 19 0 Hancock 18 0 Banks 17 0 Cook 17 1 Dade 17 1 Franklin 17 0 Stewart 17 0 Jenkins 16 1 Schley 16 1 Taylor 16 2 Berrien 15 0 Irwin 15 1 Crawford 14 0 Jefferson 14 1 Screven 14 1 Chattooga 13 1 Jeff Davis 13 1 Warren 12 0 Wayne 11 0 Heard 10 1 Lincoln 10 0 Bleckley 9 0 Chattahoochee 9 0 Hart 9 0 Rabun 9 0 Webster 9 2 Candler 8 0 Lanier 8 1 Atkinson 7 0 Charlton 7 0 Clinch 7 0 Tattnall 7 0 Twiggs 7 0 Echols 5 0 Evans 4 0 Mcintosh 4 0 Long 3 0 Quitman 3 1 Wheeler 3 0 Montgomery 2 0 Treutlen 2 0 Unknown 633 1 Non-Georgia Resident 1027 10

*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

COVID-19 tests confirmed by DPH:



Total tests: 127,169; Positive tests: 23,773 (19%)

COVID-19 Testing By Lab Type: No. Pos. Tests Total Tests Commercial Lab 22342 117758 Georgia Public Health Lab 1431 9411

COVID-19 hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

4,433 across the state

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:



942 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Daily Status Report generated at 11:27 a.m. on Monday, April 27, 2020. The tool updates twice each day.

