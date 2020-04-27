UPDATE (Monday, April 27 at 7 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

COVID-19 GEORGIA TRACKER: UPDATED 4/27/20

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 24,225 cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Georgia as of 7 p.m. on Monday, April 27.

Confirmed cases by county*:

County Confirmed Cases Cases per 100k Deaths Hospitalizations Fulton 2681 243.91 103 492 DeKalb 1856 234 42 343 Gwinnett 1545 159.09 52 330 Cobb 1483 187.58 81 434 Dougherty 1480 1646.18 114 284 Hall 1099 532.59 12 156 Clayton 649 212.9 24 116 Unknown 599 2 116 Henry 464 193.44 11 55 Cherokee 393 147.4 10 73 Richmond 377 186.41 14 109 Sumter 363 1234.74 24 87 Carroll 329 273.9 13 61 Lee 307 1024.32 19 44 Mitchell 292 1323.9 28 65 Bartow 289 260.9 29 117 Douglas 284 186.96 11 90 Muscogee 284 148.21 4 51 Forsyth 272 107.72 8 36 Bibb 256 168.26 7 66 Houston 215 136.91 13 74 Chatham 208 71.19 7 52 Upson 203 772.54 17 16 Early 202 1990.93 15 9 Spalding 197 285.05 8 33 Habersham 194 423.58 4 41 Baldwin 193 434.41 6 39 Coweta 190 125 4 32 Newton 173 153.98 7 32 Colquitt 172 378.91 6 11 Fayette 169 143.78 8 28 Terrell 167 1972.36 18 29 Paulding 166 96.21 7 48 Rockdale 166 174.81 6 38 Thomas 162 364.61 16 36 Crisp 157 704.38 3 32 Randolph 156 2309.74 19 21 Columbia 144 90.78 2 23 Worth 143 709.96 9 28 Clarke 140 107.88 13 28 Lowndes 140 118.77 4 25 Troup 138 195.98 4 40 Floyd 134 134.11 11 36 Butts 126 500.52 3 9 Dooly 119 888.06 8 32 Barrow 114 131.97 4 33 Ware 112 312.39 8 36 Coffee 109 253.24 4 33 Tift 100 244.92 5 27 Walton 100 104.37 2 16 Calhoun 87 1377.24 3 7 Gordon 81 139.54 12 25 Jackson 77 103.08 1 13 Burke 74 331.21 3 15 Macon 73 562.06 3 25 Stephens 73 277.27 1 21 Wilcox 72 819.11 7 15 Whitfield 69 65.92 4 10 Decatur 64 243.14 1 8 Turner 64 792.47 8 8 Appling 60 323.26 5 11 Walker 58 83.32 0 0 Harris 57 164.21 2 9 Oconee 57 136.57 0 7 Gilmer 54 171.88 0 11 Grady 54 220.05 3 15 Greene 54 288.51 1 16 Laurens 54 114.17 1 12 Pierce 54 276.29 2 15 Dawson 53 196.14 1 11 Brooks 52 330.64 6 2 Glynn 51 59.27 1 11 Meriwether 50 237.87 0 8 Polk 49 112.69 0 10 Bryan 48 122.65 2 16 Oglethorpe 48 314.96 3 10 White 48 151.14 0 14 Catoosa 46 66.89 0 5 McDuffie 44 203.73 4 13 Marion 40 482.33 1 7 Johnson 39 403.68 2 10 Peach 39 142.47 2 14 Pike 38 201.48 2 6 Putnam 37 169.07 5 8 Washington 37 182.25 1 4 Liberty 35 56.54 0 10 Bulloch 34 42.79 2 7 Effingham 34 53.1 1 11 Lamar 34 175.74 0 6 Lumpkin 32 94.67 1 6 Union 32 126.31 2 11 Wilkinson 32 358.78 2 13 Camden 30 55.63 1 6 Miller 29 503.12 0 1 Seminole 29 356.27 2 6 Toombs 28 103.77 3 7 Haralson 27 87.88 1 6 Jones 27 94.44 0 4 Hancock 25 305.14 0 2 Morgan 25 130.63 0 3 Murray 25 62.09 0 5 Telfair 25 159.81 0 5 Ben Hill 24 144.19 0 2 Dodge 24 117.73 1 5 Fannin 24 91.19 0 3 Pulaski 24 220.32 1 6 Wilkes 23 229.68 0 4 Bacon 22 192.91 1 3 Madison 22 72.9 1 4 Monroe 22 79.35 1 7 Baker 21 673.94 2 7 Brantley 21 109.36 2 1 Pickens 21 62.63 2 8 Talbot 21 341.02 1 11 Clay 20 700.53 2 4 Emanuel 20 88.25 0 3 Jasper 20 140.85 0 3 Towns 20 166.2 0 7 Elbert 19 100.29 0 1 Stewart 18 293.69 0 4 Banks 17 85.08 0 3 Cook 17 97.49 1 4 Franklin 17 72.87 0 4 Taylor 17 213.62 2 8 Jenkins 16 186.57 1 3 Schley 16 303.32 1 7 Berrien 15 77.82 0 1 Irwin 15 159.02 1 2 Chattooga 14 56.53 1 3 Crawford 14 114.49 0 2 Dade 14 86.62 1 3 Jeff Davis 14 92.42 1 3 Jefferson 14 91.43 1 2 Screven 14 100.72 1 6 Warren 12 230.33 0 3 Wayne 11 36.7 0 2 Heard 10 80.84 1 3 Lincoln 10 123.08 0 5 Rabun 10 58.87 0 4 Webster 10 392.16 2 5 Bleckley 9 70.1 0 0 Chattahoochee 9 83.73 0 3 Hart 9 34.47 0 0 Candler 8 73.82 0 2 Charlton 8 60.37 0 2 Clinch 8 120.19 0 2 Lanier 8 77.29 1 4 Atkinson 7 84.03 0 2 Tattnall 7 27.55 0 1 Twiggs 7 86.57 0 2 Echols 5 125.98 0 0 Evans 4 37.43 0 0 Long 4 20.09 0 2 McIntosh 4 27.46 0 2 Quitman 4 174.37 1 2 Wheeler 4 50.58 0 0 Montgomery 2 21.68 0 1 Treutlen 2 29.29 0 0 Glascock 0 0 0 0 Taliaferro 0 0 0 0

*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

COVID-19 tests confirmed by DPH:



Total tests: 127,169; Positive tests: 24,225 (19%)

COVID-19 hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

4,744 across the state

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:



994 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Daily Status Report generated at 6:25 p.m. on Monday, April 27, 2020. The tool updates twice each day.

