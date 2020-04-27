UPDATE (Monday, April 27 at 7 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

COVID-19 GEORGIA TRACKER: UPDATED 4/27/20
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 24,225 cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Georgia as of 7 p.m. on Monday, April 27.
Confirmed cases by county*:
|County
|Confirmed Cases
|Cases per 100k
|Deaths
|Hospitalizations
|Fulton
|2681
|243.91
|103
|492
|DeKalb
|1856
|234
|42
|343
|Gwinnett
|1545
|159.09
|52
|330
|Cobb
|1483
|187.58
|81
|434
|Dougherty
|1480
|1646.18
|114
|284
|Hall
|1099
|532.59
|12
|156
|Clayton
|649
|212.9
|24
|116
|Unknown
|599
|2
|116
|Henry
|464
|193.44
|11
|55
|Cherokee
|393
|147.4
|10
|73
|Richmond
|377
|186.41
|14
|109
|Sumter
|363
|1234.74
|24
|87
|Carroll
|329
|273.9
|13
|61
|Lee
|307
|1024.32
|19
|44
|Mitchell
|292
|1323.9
|28
|65
|Bartow
|289
|260.9
|29
|117
|Douglas
|284
|186.96
|11
|90
|Muscogee
|284
|148.21
|4
|51
|Forsyth
|272
|107.72
|8
|36
|Bibb
|256
|168.26
|7
|66
|Houston
|215
|136.91
|13
|74
|Chatham
|208
|71.19
|7
|52
|Upson
|203
|772.54
|17
|16
|Early
|202
|1990.93
|15
|9
|Spalding
|197
|285.05
|8
|33
|Habersham
|194
|423.58
|4
|41
|Baldwin
|193
|434.41
|6
|39
|Coweta
|190
|125
|4
|32
|Newton
|173
|153.98
|7
|32
|Colquitt
|172
|378.91
|6
|11
|Fayette
|169
|143.78
|8
|28
|Terrell
|167
|1972.36
|18
|29
|Paulding
|166
|96.21
|7
|48
|Rockdale
|166
|174.81
|6
|38
|Thomas
|162
|364.61
|16
|36
|Crisp
|157
|704.38
|3
|32
|Randolph
|156
|2309.74
|19
|21
|Columbia
|144
|90.78
|2
|23
|Worth
|143
|709.96
|9
|28
|Clarke
|140
|107.88
|13
|28
|Lowndes
|140
|118.77
|4
|25
|Troup
|138
|195.98
|4
|40
|Floyd
|134
|134.11
|11
|36
|Butts
|126
|500.52
|3
|9
|Dooly
|119
|888.06
|8
|32
|Barrow
|114
|131.97
|4
|33
|Ware
|112
|312.39
|8
|36
|Coffee
|109
|253.24
|4
|33
|Tift
|100
|244.92
|5
|27
|Walton
|100
|104.37
|2
|16
|Calhoun
|87
|1377.24
|3
|7
|Gordon
|81
|139.54
|12
|25
|Jackson
|77
|103.08
|1
|13
|Burke
|74
|331.21
|3
|15
|Macon
|73
|562.06
|3
|25
|Stephens
|73
|277.27
|1
|21
|Wilcox
|72
|819.11
|7
|15
|Whitfield
|69
|65.92
|4
|10
|Decatur
|64
|243.14
|1
|8
|Turner
|64
|792.47
|8
|8
|Appling
|60
|323.26
|5
|11
|Walker
|58
|83.32
|0
|0
|Harris
|57
|164.21
|2
|9
|Oconee
|57
|136.57
|0
|7
|Gilmer
|54
|171.88
|0
|11
|Grady
|54
|220.05
|3
|15
|Greene
|54
|288.51
|1
|16
|Laurens
|54
|114.17
|1
|12
|Pierce
|54
|276.29
|2
|15
|Dawson
|53
|196.14
|1
|11
|Brooks
|52
|330.64
|6
|2
|Glynn
|51
|59.27
|1
|11
|Meriwether
|50
|237.87
|0
|8
|Polk
|49
|112.69
|0
|10
|Bryan
|48
|122.65
|2
|16
|Oglethorpe
|48
|314.96
|3
|10
|White
|48
|151.14
|0
|14
|Catoosa
|46
|66.89
|0
|5
|McDuffie
|44
|203.73
|4
|13
|Marion
|40
|482.33
|1
|7
|Johnson
|39
|403.68
|2
|10
|Peach
|39
|142.47
|2
|14
|Pike
|38
|201.48
|2
|6
|Putnam
|37
|169.07
|5
|8
|Washington
|37
|182.25
|1
|4
|Liberty
|35
|56.54
|0
|10
|Bulloch
|34
|42.79
|2
|7
|Effingham
|34
|53.1
|1
|11
|Lamar
|34
|175.74
|0
|6
|Lumpkin
|32
|94.67
|1
|6
|Union
|32
|126.31
|2
|11
|Wilkinson
|32
|358.78
|2
|13
|Camden
|30
|55.63
|1
|6
|Miller
|29
|503.12
|0
|1
|Seminole
|29
|356.27
|2
|6
|Toombs
|28
|103.77
|3
|7
|Haralson
|27
|87.88
|1
|6
|Jones
|27
|94.44
|0
|4
|Hancock
|25
|305.14
|0
|2
|Morgan
|25
|130.63
|0
|3
|Murray
|25
|62.09
|0
|5
|Telfair
|25
|159.81
|0
|5
|Ben Hill
|24
|144.19
|0
|2
|Dodge
|24
|117.73
|1
|5
|Fannin
|24
|91.19
|0
|3
|Pulaski
|24
|220.32
|1
|6
|Wilkes
|23
|229.68
|0
|4
|Bacon
|22
|192.91
|1
|3
|Madison
|22
|72.9
|1
|4
|Monroe
|22
|79.35
|1
|7
|Baker
|21
|673.94
|2
|7
|Brantley
|21
|109.36
|2
|1
|Pickens
|21
|62.63
|2
|8
|Talbot
|21
|341.02
|1
|11
|Clay
|20
|700.53
|2
|4
|Emanuel
|20
|88.25
|0
|3
|Jasper
|20
|140.85
|0
|3
|Towns
|20
|166.2
|0
|7
|Elbert
|19
|100.29
|0
|1
|Stewart
|18
|293.69
|0
|4
|Banks
|17
|85.08
|0
|3
|Cook
|17
|97.49
|1
|4
|Franklin
|17
|72.87
|0
|4
|Taylor
|17
|213.62
|2
|8
|Jenkins
|16
|186.57
|1
|3
|Schley
|16
|303.32
|1
|7
|Berrien
|15
|77.82
|0
|1
|Irwin
|15
|159.02
|1
|2
|Chattooga
|14
|56.53
|1
|3
|Crawford
|14
|114.49
|0
|2
|Dade
|14
|86.62
|1
|3
|Jeff Davis
|14
|92.42
|1
|3
|Jefferson
|14
|91.43
|1
|2
|Screven
|14
|100.72
|1
|6
|Warren
|12
|230.33
|0
|3
|Wayne
|11
|36.7
|0
|2
|Heard
|10
|80.84
|1
|3
|Lincoln
|10
|123.08
|0
|5
|Rabun
|10
|58.87
|0
|4
|Webster
|10
|392.16
|2
|5
|Bleckley
|9
|70.1
|0
|0
|Chattahoochee
|9
|83.73
|0
|3
|Hart
|9
|34.47
|0
|0
|Candler
|8
|73.82
|0
|2
|Charlton
|8
|60.37
|0
|2
|Clinch
|8
|120.19
|0
|2
|Lanier
|8
|77.29
|1
|4
|Atkinson
|7
|84.03
|0
|2
|Tattnall
|7
|27.55
|0
|1
|Twiggs
|7
|86.57
|0
|2
|Echols
|5
|125.98
|0
|0
|Evans
|4
|37.43
|0
|0
|Long
|4
|20.09
|0
|2
|McIntosh
|4
|27.46
|0
|2
|Quitman
|4
|174.37
|1
|2
|Wheeler
|4
|50.58
|0
|0
|Montgomery
|2
|21.68
|0
|1
|Treutlen
|2
|29.29
|0
|0
|Glascock
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Taliaferro
|0
|0
|0
|0
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known
COVID-19 tests confirmed by DPH:
- Total tests: 127,169; Positive tests: 24,225 (19%)
COVID-19 hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:
- 4,744 across the state
COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:
- 994 across the state
Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Daily Status Report generated at 6:25 p.m. on Monday, April 27, 2020. The tool updates twice each day.