UPDATE (Monday, April 27 at 7 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Confirmed cases by county as of 7 p.m. on Monday, April 27, 2020 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)

COVID-19 GEORGIA TRACKER: UPDATED 4/27/20

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 24,225 cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Georgia as of 7 p.m. on Monday, April 27. 

Confirmed cases by county*:

County Confirmed Cases Cases per 100k Deaths Hospitalizations

*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

COVID-19 tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 127,169; Positive tests: 24,225 (19%)

COVID-19 hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 4,744 across the state

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 994 across the state

 

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Daily Status Report generated at 6:25 p.m. on Monday, April 27, 2020. The tool updates twice each day.

