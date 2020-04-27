Georgia restaurants allowed to reopen as restrictions loosen

ATLANTA (AP) – Georgia’s reopening is set to continue as more restrictions against the coronavirus are loosened in the big Southern state.

Movie theaters on Monday can welcome customers and limited in-restaurant dining may resume. This comes after other businesses, including barbershops, gyms, tattoo shops and nail salons, were allowed to start seeing customers Friday.

Many establishments gratefully opened their doors after a monthlong closure, but others didn’t feel ready yet amid the pandemic and remained shuttered.

A similar mixed response is expected from the businesses allowed to reopen Monday.