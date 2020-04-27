Westside seniors greeted with parade while picking up caps and gowns

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Westside High School seniors met some familiar faces while picking up cap and gowns.

While getting their graduation gear, teachers and school staff welcomed students with a parade. Educators lined the curb with signs and bells, while families drove by.

Principal Chip Horton says they want to make sure students know how special they are.

“Once again, congratulations to the class of 2020. This is a difficult time, but when we get through this, there are better things on the other side,” Horton said.

All Bibb County Schools’ graduations are rescheduled for Tuesday, July 23, at 6 p.m. at Central High.