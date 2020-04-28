Deputies arrest Macon man for entering auto, theft

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Macon man for entering auto and theft. Authorities say the incident happened at the Home Depot on Presidential Parkway on April 24 at 11:47 a.m.

Deputies identified the man as 34-year-old Brian Patrick McCranie.

- Advertisement -

Deputies say witnesses reported that between April 9 and April 20, McCranie entered multiple customer vehicles and took items. April 10, McCranie removed parts from a Home Depot employee’s vehicle.

On April 24, investigators found McCranie driving on Robin Hood Road near Finsbury Drive. They stopped the vehicle and took McCranie into custody without incident.

McCranie’s charges

Deputies took McCranie to the Bibb County Jail and charged him with three counts of Entering Auto and one count of Theft by Taking Felony. Authorities set his bond at $17,525.00.

If you have any information about this incident, call the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500. You can also call Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.