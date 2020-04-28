Cochran business selling shirts to help small businesses

COCHRAN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT )- The COVID-19 pandemic has caused hardships for everyone–including small business owners.

Nap Time Graphics in Cochran is making t-shirts to help other small businesses survive the COVID-19 pandemic. The business partnered with the owners of a local gym called MGA Fitness to create a new shirt design.

Crystal Butts, a co-owner of MGA Fitness, says the gym wanted to help other small businesses that were seeing the effects of the pandemic.

“With the gym just opening in January…to close hurt a lot,” Butts said. “We knew exactly how it felt to have a small business ourselves and we wanted to help in any way we could.”

Butts says MGA fitness offered its logo to Nap Time Graphics immediately to help with a fundraiser.

The shirt says “Hometown Strong” on the front and shows the outline of Bleckley County. The designs come in two shades of purple and in gray.

Ashley Beth Mullins, the owner of Naptime Graphics, says although the store was closed to the public, her customers surprised her with an outpouring of love and support.

“We’ve sold about 100 shirts so far,” Mullins said. “I decided to keep it up and keep selling, because everyone is still purchasing them so we hope that it will keep doing better.”

The shirts are $17 each. For every shirt sold, $10 goes to a local business in Bleckley County to help them pay bills and re-stock their products.

Mullins said it was strange shifting to an online operation, but she’s glad her shirts are helping people in the community. Nap Time Graphics hopes to continue making t-shirts and raising money for other small businesses until the pandemic is over.

Nap Time Graphics has raised $1,000 to donate to small businesses and hopes to continue raising money throughout the pandemic.