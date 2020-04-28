Former Mary Persons standout Cameron Holden commits to UT Martin

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Former Mary Persons star basketball player, Cameron Holden, has announced the next chapter of his collegiate basketball career.

Holden put up video game numbers during his last two years at Mary Persons. He averaged 26 points and 11 rebounds as a junior, and then upped that to 28 points, four assists, and four steals his senior year.

Over the course of his four-year varsity career, Holden scored 2,043 points, grabbed 780 rebounds, dished out 352 assists, had 280 steals and blocked 162 shots. He was also named an All-State performer by the Georgia Athletic Coaches Association.

At Gulf Coast State, Holden averaged better than 20 points and 10 rebounds per game. This past season, he dropped at least 25 points 10 times, and had four 30-point games. He also led the Commodores to the 2020 Florida College System Activities Association State Championship.

Here’s Holden on why he decided to go with UT Martin:

“It was kind of the same fit at Gulf Coast. When I went there (UT Martin), the coach told me he wants to play me just like Gulf Coast played me. I had a lot of success at Gulf Coast, so I thought that if I played in the same kind of offensive system and go play D1, I feel like I can go do the same thing in D1, so that’s why I chose UT Martin.”

Holden also talked about what he plans on bringing to the program:

“I always bring the energy on the court. My scoring ability is just one thing, but at the next level it’s all about your roles, and I feel like my role could be a defensive guy, a help guy. On the defensive end, just guard and score the ball when I need to. I feel like I can do that for a D1 team.”