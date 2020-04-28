Daybreak taking care of homeless during pandemic, asking for help

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – During the COVID-19 pandemic, it has been challenging for those facing homelessness to properly protect themselves.

Daybreak Day Resource Center in Macon is continuing to serve Macon’s homeless people in the wake of the outbreak.

Bryan Mark, a participant at Daybreak, says he was displaced after being transferred out of several hospitals.

“I got hit by a car in Jonesboro and broke my leg and they hospitalized me in Atlanta,” Mark said. “But because the COVID cases were getting out of hand there, they were transferring people out of there to other hospitals so they wouldn’t get it. I got transferred to Warner Robins and then they had to move people out as well, so I ended up in the Salvation Army and now I’m here.”

Mark says although Daybreak is taking care of people like him, there are still needs within Macon’s homeless community.

The facility is continuing to provide people with meals, showers, and other basic necessities, but they’ve had to make a few changes to their operation to keep people healthy.

Sister Theresa Sullivan, the director at Daybreak, says workers and volunteers at Daybreak are now providing pandemic information as well.

“We’ve been doing a lot of education,” Sullivan said. “I keep saying ‘Stay 6 feet apart, put your mask on.'” That’s not only keeping them safe from one another but it’s keeping our staff safe. They’re not watching the news all the time like we are, so we are educating them on how they can social distance.”

Daybreak is using chalk to draw lines on the ground in order to make sure their participants are social distancing. The organization is also requiring everyone in the facility to wear a mask at all times and screening people for symptoms of COVID-19 before they enter the facility.

Sister Theresa says the organization has seen a rise in the number of people utilizing their services as a result of the pandemic. She says she understands COVID-19 has made it challenging for people to donate and volunteer, but the community can still help.

Daybreak Needs:

Bug spray

Anti-fungal cream

Athlete’s foot treatments

Umbrellas

Ponchos

Condiment packets

Cereal

Solar-powered flashlights

Masks

You can donate to Daybreak by calling (478) 216-9119 or by dropping off items at their Macon location at 174 Walnut Street.