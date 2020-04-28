Macon-Bibb Commissioners hold off on hazard pay, waiting for federal government funds

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon-Bibb Commissioners are discussing the idea of giving some essential county workers hazard pay.

During Tuesday’s committee meeting, commissioners discussed whether 1600 full-time employees who are considered frontline workers should receive hazard pay.

There are many questions commissioners have to explore before making a final decision. For example: is it a one-time payment or hourly increase?

Commissioners wonder if there’s room in the budget for hazard pay. Especially as commissioners proceed with pay raise plans into the 2021 fiscal year.

“It just looks like we’ve got to look and see how much it’s going to cost us, as far as a city and county,” Commissioner Elaine Lucas said. “Going through this virus and we’re not finished yet. How much it’s costing us and see if there’s money because we don’t want to promise something and not follow through.”

Commissioners are waiting to see if they get any federal funding from the stimulus package before taking action on hazard pay.