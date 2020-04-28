GBI: Man dead after high-speed chase, firing shot at Crawford County deputies

FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man is dead after leading deputies on a high-speed chase and firing a shot at deputies.

That’s according to a news release sent Tuesday morning by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, which says its Region 13 Perry Office was called in to investigate.

- Advertisement -

The release said the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a domestic dispute at 2570 Richardson Mill Road in Fort Valley Monday. Deputies were told 33-year-old Jamie Lamar Darley was brandishing a firearm and threatening people inside the home.

Darley left the home before deputies arrived. Deputies were told Darley was on Blasingame Road, so deputies traveled to that area and spotted his white Chevrolet truck. Darley then led deputies on a high-speed chase with speeds reaching more than 100 miles per hour.

The release said the pursuit ended in the yard of the Richardson Mill Road home and that Darley exited the truck holding a silver gun. He pointed it at deputies before firing at least one shot. One Crawford County deputy returned fire and struck Darley.

Related Article: 3 arrested for trying to rob gas station in Milledgeville

Darley was taken to The Medical Center, Navicent Health in Macon where he was pronounced dead. The GBI is performing an autopsy on Darley Tuesday.

No officers were injured.

Once the GBI’s investigation is complete, it will be turned over to the Bibb Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review.

The GBI says this is the 35th officer involved shooting it has been requested to investigate in 2020.

Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.