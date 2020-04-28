Masks, temperature checks mark ‘new normal’ at restaurants

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) – Some of the nation’s restaurants reopened for dine-in service, but it was a different experience than before the coronavirus.

Staff members wore masks, checked customers’ temperatures at the door, and used disposable paper placemats Monday at restaurants in Georgia, Tennessee, and Anchorage, Alaska.

- Advertisement -

In Louisiana, the governor said starting Friday restaurants will be allowed to seat people outside, though without wait service at the tables. But even in places where dine-in service was allowed, many eateries remained closed amid safety concerns for staff and customers as well as community backlash.