MTA donates bus to Middle Georgia Community Food Bank

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Macon-Bibb County Transit Authority is helping to make sure struggling families have food eat.

The MTA announced it is donating a retired cutaway bus to the Middle Georgia Community Food Bank. The bus will help with community food distribution.

“The ability to transport food is always a major logistical issue for the Middle Georgia Community Food Bank,” said Jeff Battcher, MGCFB board chair. “The gracious donation of a retired bus from the Macon-Bibb County Transit Authority fleet will allow us to distribute more food to those in need.”

MTA CEO Craig Ross says MTA is happy to partner with the food bank to help transport essential food items to families in need.